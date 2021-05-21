PM Modi presides over unprecedented human extermination: Yechury

The Guardian

Suffering in India is not just the fault of a new variant of Covid

Instead of sequencing or data collection, the government is offering patriotic boast in the face of this deadly second wave A train passenger is tested for Covid after arriving in Mumbai. Photograph: Sujit Jaiswal / AFP / Getty Images The variant that threatens the British summer has already done much more damage in India. In October last year, a sample from the western state of Maharashtra containing what would later be identified as the B.1.617.3 variant was sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid, a global database of Covid- samples. 19 from all over the world. The variant had several mutations located on the viruss tip protein which binds it to recipient cells in the human body. Some of these mutations were present in other variants or appeared to be able to evade immunity. All of this should have raised alarm bells in India and led to heightened surveillance around the world. Instead, the genome sequencing project in India continued to fail for the remainder of 2020. For most of the last year, India practically did not perform genome sequencing, I said. says Dr Gagandeep Kang, one of India’s leading virologists. While other countries have submitted thousands of sequences to databases such as Gisaid for scientists around the world to study, India has only submitted a few hundred. This was in part due to a lack of funding. Perhaps it was also the result of a lack of interest; Last year, the Indias Covid curve appeared to be declining. At the end of 2020, the Indian government announced that it was setting up the Indian consortium Sars-CoV2 Genomics (Insacog) to increase genomic sequencing through a network of 10 laboratories. Its goal was to sequence 5% of all new cases detected. As of Tuesday, India had submitted just under 13,000 sequences 0.05% of the total reported cases. Despite reporting around 400,000 new confirmed cases every day during the first half of May, India has only collected and submitted 280 sequences in the past 30 days. Again, it’s worth putting these numbers into perspective: according to Gisaid data, India submitted 2,247 sequences of the variant identified for the first time in October 2020; the UK, where B.1.617 cases were first detected in February 2021, has submitted 3,706 to date. Epidemiologists across India have suggested the variant is driving the country’s virulent Covid curve. This is also supported by data from Gisaid, which shows that this variant has become dominant in hard-hit states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. The World Health Organization has classified the strain as a variant of concern because of its potentially increased transmissibility. But the question of whether this variant is linked to more serious cases of Covid-19 is more complicated. Experiments in hamsters suggest that infections with this variant lead to greater loss of body weight, a higher viral load in the lungs, and severe lung damage. India’s hard evidence is harder to analyze, in part because the large number of infections have overwhelmed India’s healthcare systems, resulting in countless deaths due to a lack of simple life-saving measures, including oxygen supply. In the city of Pune, in western India, during the first days of the second wave, when there was no shortage of beds and oxygen, there was no apparent increase death rate, India’s leading immunologist Vineeta Bal told me. Closely related to vaccines is whether this variant leads to more severe cases of Covid-19. In recent weeks, at least three Indian states and two cities, including Pune, have shown signs of a vaccine effect reducing infections and deaths among the elderly, 40% of whom are now vaccinated. Although some scientists and the WHO have suggested that antibodies acquired either from vaccines or from past infections may have reduced the success of neutralizing the new variant, the current consensus appears to be that both vaccines administered in India, the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine and the Bharat Biotech / Indian Council for Medical Research Covaxin also remain largely effective against the new variant. This new variant played an important role in India’s crushing second wave. But the suffering was also caused by costly mistakes in India. Mass religious and political gatherings such as a month-long election campaign and the Kumbh Mela festival took place. These large gatherings led to increased social diversity and reduced support for distancing measures. The delays in genomic sequencing were potentially catastrophic, and not just for India. Meanwhile, the country’s vaccination campaign, which already appears to be having a positive effect on the number of Covid cases, has been hampered by a combination of shortages resulting from insufficient planning and hesitation resulting from poor communication. . There are already signs that this wave could peak in India. To prepare for the next public health crisis, the country must learn the lessons of its second wave. In particular, the government must stop hiding behind a veil of nationalism. On Tuesday, one of India’s most respected virologists, Shahid Jameel, resigned as chairman of Insacog’s scientific advisory group. Days earlier, Jameel had written in The New York Times about the stubborn resistance to evidence-based policymaking faced by Indian scientists, warning that data-driven decision-making was another casualty, the pandemic in India getting out of hand. . Instead of data, there was patriotic boasting. In January, India’s health minister said India had contained the pandemic. In mid-May, he was pilloried for responding to a sober Lancet editorial on handling the second wave in India by sharing a childish written blog post with a cat photo. One would expect politicians and leaders to have empathy when the second wave hit. Some of this suffering could have been avoided: unfortunately, there is little reason to hope that the government will think about it before the next wave. Rukmini S is a data reporter based in Chennai, India