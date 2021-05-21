Steve Bannon’s nonprofit sued for destroying wild butterfly habitat with Donald Trump’s border wall





Eight months before Steve Bannon was arrested on a yacht for his involvement in an alleged fundraising program on a border wall, a butterfly conservatory neighboring the project took legal action, claiming it posed risks flooding that could permanently damage surrounding properties.

Bannon and his We Build the Wall associates, who raised money for a privately funded section of the border wall through their non-profit organization, allegedly “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors, “according to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Bannon, who was arrested last August, has been accused of using money donated to fund a private section of the border wall for personal expenses. Bannon and his associates have pleaded not guilty to their arrests.

Former President Donald Trump pardoned Bannon for his alleged activities with We Build the Wall before criminal charges related to the nonprofit could move forward.

Sediment is seen seeping into the Rio Grande River near the section of the border wall funded by We Build the Wall. Photo courtesy of the National Butterfly Center

While Bannon’s associates await the outcome of the charges against them, the section of the border wall they built with the help of the construction company Fisher Sand and Gravel along the Rio Grande River near Mission, in Texas is already starting to show signs of significant erosion.

This is a serious concern for nearby low-rise properties, like the National Butterfly Center, as hurricane season approaches.

When a flood occurs, “we lose land, we lose the beneficial cover that is there. And it is replaced by invasive species that take in the natural environment without really providing any benefit at all,” said Marianne Trevino Wright, executive director of the National Butterfly Center.

“Loss of habitat = loss of resources to support wildlife,” the center said in a May 14 tweet. “The runoff effect of this destructive act + the unnatural barrier to land used for food and species selection will impact seed distribution, genetic diversity and ecological health in such a way as to degrade, rather than ‘to save. “

Butterflies at the National Butterfly Center in Mission, Texas. Lawsuit against Steve Bannon’s nonprofit We Build the Wall alleges construction erosion of privately funded portion of Donald Trump’s border wall threatens 100% natural habitat. acres maintained by the Center for Butterflies and Other Species. nationalbutterflycenter.org

The National Butterfly Center comprises 100 acres on which several species of wild butterflies live, drink nectar and fly freely. Dragonflies and birds also roam the center, which offers species checklists so visitors can keep track of their sightings.

The center exists in an area prone to drought in dry conditions and flooding during the rainy season. Located just north of the Rio Grande River, the center is at risk of flooding when the river overflows, which Wright says is increasingly likely due to soil erosion from the privately funded section of the border wall. by the Bannon group.

Wright took photos to document soil erosion earlier this week and told Newsweek she visited the wall again on Wednesday evening. Wright said the roughly eight inches of rain that fell in the area over the past two weeks forced the majority of the center to close visitors because the trails became too slippery with mud to walk through – and that without significant flooding.

When the National Butterfly Center filed its first lawsuit against We Build the Wall in December 2019, it expressed concerns that its property would be “in immediate jeopardy” if construction proceeded. The wall “would cause redirection and accumulation of surface water during flooding,” according to the lawsuit.

“This redirection of surface water and accompanying debris would cause permanent damage to the plaintiff’s property that cannot be repaired with any money,” the lawsuit alleged.

Last fall, environmental engineer Mark Tompkins filed a report on behalf of the National Butterfly Center that soil erosion already visible at the foot of the wall, which was built along the Rio Grande River, allowed the river wall “during flooding, according to the Texas Tribune.

Alex Mayer, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Texas at El Paso, also raised concerns at the time about the location and quality of construction, which he said in the Tribune appeared to “cut round corners everywhere ”.

The divots photographed near the base of the border wall built by We Built the Wall show soil erosion already underway. Photo courtesy of the National Butterfly Center

“Allowing a private group to build a section of wall directly over the river is just inconceivable,” Mayer recently told Newsweek.

In 2010, Hurricane Alex caused extensive flooding and damage to the National Butterfly Center. Wright recalled Hurricane Alex as an example of a recent extreme weather event which, if repeated, could test the stability of the wall, which she said looks “more like a private security fence.”

“When we have a major flood like Hurricane Alex in 2010, that security fence will be completely submerged,” Wright told Newsweek.

We Build the Wall was launched in early 2019 with the goal of raising donations to build portions of the boundary wall on private land, such as the 3-mile section at the center of the National Butterfly Center trial. Bannon advocated for the construction of the border wall before and after his tenure as an adviser to Trump, who made building the wall one of his main campaign promises ahead of his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

After Bannon’s arrest last summer, members of the Trump administration worked to keep President away from Bannon’s private project, former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saying Trump had “always “believed that the construction of the wall should be managed by the government rather than by the private sector. groups.

The National Butterfly Center has filed its lawsuit against We Build the Wall as a libel suit in response to comments allegedly made by the founder of the wall building group, Brian Kolfage.

Kolfage’s allegations that the center was involved in “human trafficking” and “drug trafficking” were part of a “plan to enrage part of the population so that defendants WBTW and Kolfage could shoot profit from the fears of Americans who are looking for victims to blame for what they believe is wrong in the world, ”according to the lawsuit.

But the National Butterfly Center’s legal complaints went beyond libel and malice to address its concerns about possible environmental tolls – concerns raised by the U.S. government in separate legal complaints about potential violations of the private wall of ‘a treaty between the United States and Mexico that sought to protect the two countries from flooding.

The privately funded project “would result in topographic and vegetative changes detrimental to the ecological values ​​of the National Butterfly Center lands as well as changes in erosion patterns that could effectively remove parts of the land and changes in deposit patterns. that could actually destroy parts of the earth, ”the National Butterfly Center lawsuit said.

According to Wright, these changes are already visible and pose serious threats to surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the official start of hurricane season on June 1 is fast approaching.

“They took out the mature compacted soil that was the bank and all the vegetation, with roots that held it in place, and replaced it with a sloping beach,” Wright told Newsweek. “Where there was a vibrant ecosystem of mostly native vegetation holding a bank in place, Fisher and his work team wiped it out.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos