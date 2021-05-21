Boris Johnson ‘concerned’ about BBC Diana interview report





The daily beast Eight graves full of murdered women found in backyard of former cops in El Salvador Jose Cabezas via Reuters Police in El Salvador investigating the double homicide of a mother and daughter have made a gruesome discovery when they unearthed a mass grave made up mostly of women in the yard of a former police officer. Authorities reportedly uncovered the underground cemetery this week during an investigation into former policeman Hugo Ernesto Osorio Chavez on suspicion of the murder of a 57-year-old woman and her 26-year-old daughter, which the former policeman allegedly admitted . Chavez, 51, had a rap sheet that included allegations of sex crimes. Osorio Chavez’s home in Chalchuapa, about 80 km from San Salvador, was searched as part of the investigation when police said they found what appeared to be uneven and soft ground. They found eight separate graves with, according to them, more than a dozen bodies each. Local media claim that police said sexual violence was involved in the disappearance of the women. The central focus of the investigation is sexual violence, Graciela Sagastume, the lead prosecutor, told reporters. The former cop and 10 others have been arrested in what police see as a violent sex and murder ring in which women, and possibly young men, have been suffocated. Justice Minister Gustavo Villatoro suggested the depth and complexity of the secret burial site indicated the complicity of more than one person. None of the suspects in custody have so far shed light on the matter. A number of people with missing relatives gathered on Friday at the cops’ home with photos of their loved ones in the hope of identifying a dead body. It is believed that many burial sites are at least two years old or older. Osorio Chavez was dismissed from his local police duties in 2005 after admitting to being a sexual predator. This psychopath has been detained and I think 99% of the people who helped him have been detained. Two dozen bodies were exhumed as of Friday, but police believe there may be 40 or more. Authorities say it could take a month to unearth all the dead. For more, visit The Daily Beast. Get our best stories delivered to your inbox every day. Register now! Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside delves deeper into the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

