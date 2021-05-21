Pakistan’s top priority is to defeat coronavirus pandemic, says Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his government’s sole focus at the moment is to face and defeat the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

This was said by the Prime Minister as he practically addressed the 26th Nikkei Conference on the Future of Asia.

“The virus has created the world’s worst health, economic and social crisis in the past 100 years,” he added.

Prime Minister Khan stressed the need for immediate action to make coronavirus vaccines available to everyone at the earliest, saying that “unfortunately no one will be safe until everyone is safe”.

He also stressed that low-income countries and other countries in financial difficulty should have fiscal space and liquidity to deal with the impact of the pandemic and play their role in boosting economic growth.

The prime minister said he had proposed a five-point agenda for debt relief, special drawing rights and reallocation, greater concessional finance, meeting climate finance commitments and ending flows. illicit finance from developing countries.

He also welcomed the expansion of the G20 debt suspension initiative, the deal to create $ 650 billion in new SDRs, expand funding for the International Development Association and extend the emergency support program to multilateral development banks.

The Prime Minister stressed that the recommendations of the FACTII panel on illicit financial flows must be implemented.

