Dan Bongino is someone now, and he owes everything to Donald Trump





We Stand was often slapdash and inconsistent, with Bongino combining unscripted, unplanned introductions with messy rants about Trump’s enemies. But it was a ready vehicle for Bongino to test his lines of attack against Mueller (fire this guy now) and his probe (the biggest scandal in American history) while defending the Trump team, which he says , had been put in place.

Bongino also offered similar comments in his ongoing appearances on Fox, which have started to capture Trump’s attention. The then president began live tweeting quotes from Bonginos Fox interviews in May 2018, highlighting statements by on-air commentators during the year that the Mueller investigation was a successful job. policy driven by a stacked team of anti-Trumpers and that it was in fact Hillary Clinton and the Democrats who had engaged in very real collusion with Russia.

When Foxs Tucker Carlson promoted the forthcoming book of Bonginos Attacking Russia Inquiry in an August 2018 interview, Trump tweeted less than an hour later highlighting the book’s title, thanking Bongino and wishing him good luck.

Bonginos’ growing profile as a pro-Trump foe Mueller left him in a position of strength when NRATV canceled its show as it began to crumble in December of that year. By the end of the following month, he had signed an agreement as a Fox contributor.

But like many other Fox figures at the time, the Bonginos’ loyalty was first to Trump, not the network. Heading into the 2020 election, he violated Fox’s alleged standards by appearing in a Trump campaign video and also claims to have advised the then president on his campaign strategy.

Bonginos’ sycophantic support for Trump, his relentless attacks on Trump’s enemies, and his willingness to baselessly question the 2020 election results have helped bolster his podcast’s audience and propel his presence on Facebook to new heights. This paved the way for his next radio show, which will also air on Fox Nation, and a weekend show on Fox that will debut next month.

Bongino doesn’t just tap into existing and mature right-wing institutions. He’s trying to capitalize on Republicans’ desire for safe spaces without anti-Trump sentiment by creating new infrastructure. He used his rising media stardom to support Parler, a far-right analogue of Facebook, and Rumble, which fills a similar role for the video, and to create the Bongino Report, a Drudge Report knockoff that sought to draw out of the skepticism of Matt Drudges. from Trump.

Own the libs while staying with Trump

You can summarize Bonginos’ comments in two clips.

On his NRATV show in 2018, he said that my whole life right now is owning libs because liberals are outright sheer evil.

