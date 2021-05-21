



Today, while addressing the doctors on a video conference, PM Modi cried. PM Modi chokes on emotion as he thanks doctors and frontline workers during a video conference with them – Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 21, 2021 This is news, yes you know why. Let’s just accept our fate here. Either way, the Prime Minister choked on himself and the tweets flooded the internet faster than his tears crossing his face. Did they cross his face? Moving on, here are some reactions to the set. I’m afraid Modi is launching the PM CRIES Fund soon. Pracool (@thehighmonk) May 21, 2021 A crying prime minister on national television is extremely unprofessional and if this is the last thing left for him to do, the first thing to do is resign and let someone more capable take over. I don’t feel protected from being ruled by a deceptive and weeping PM.#Resign_Pm_Modi pic.twitter.com/gR2yCuqjmd Typo Knig (@hereistheCar) May 21, 2021 The next time you take a selfie with half bollywood, have them teach you how to cry on camera. Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 21, 2021 PM Modi is choking and crying because he has failed the Nation and his popularity has dropped considerably.

Reluctant to make collective decision, suggestion of advice in the national interest.

My way or the highway, attitude.

Stop the drama, do not manage to make room for others to take control … Natraj V Shetty (ATNATRAJSHETTY) May 21, 2021 We are really lucky to have Modiji as PM. He works 24/7 without taking food, water or rest … for the development of the nation. Proud Bhakt (@ ProudBhakt5) May 21, 2021 Good human being but failed miserably in administration in terms of NDA-II. No need to try to be Santa Claus, we want our old PM to come back, time is running out. Remodel your cabinet as soon as possible.The cabinet is in ICU.Emit + energy. If you need a rest, take it. Something of the opposition overwhelming you. Motilal Swain (@ Moti474) May 21, 2021 This is necessary for the doctor. They deserve everyone’s respect. When PM does that, it’s the highest boost for them. EPARI RAKESH (@EpariRakesh) May 21, 2021 Can this be a sign of recognition, a glimmer of empathy? Real recognition of a cruel crisis, or just carefully calibrated crocodile tears in a propaganda war?

PM Modi becomes moved and remembers those who lost their lives during Covid https://t.co/a5kuO2KtbL Siddhartha Basu (@babubasu) May 21, 2021 Right now, “Crocodile’s Tears” and “Prime Minister of India” are moving side by side. Just a fact.







