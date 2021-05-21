Today, while addressing the doctors on a video conference, PM Modi cried.

This is news, yes you know why. Let’s just accept our fate here.

Either way, the Prime Minister choked on himself and the tweets flooded the internet faster than his tears crossing his face. Did they cross his face? Moving on, here are some reactions to the set.

Right now, “Crocodile’s Tears” and “Prime Minister of India” are moving side by side. Just a fact.