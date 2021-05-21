Urban Chinese group together to save money, save the planet

Are you a socialite and environmentally conscious person living in Shanghai and looking to promote sustainable habits? There’s an app for that.

Precious SH, a mini program accessible in the China WeChat app, is a resource for people looking to reduce their waste and carbon footprint. When users open it, they are greeted with a map showing nearby stores that have discounts on foods and cafes about to expire that encourage customers to bring their own mugs, as well as repair shops. local and second-hand markets.

According to a Report 2020 from SynTao, a consulting firm specializing in environmental solutions for businesses, Chinese aged 21 to 40 are the most aware of sustainable development. Among Precious SH, more than 30,000 users, half of them are under 30, according to its founder, Lu Yuxin. She told Sixth Tone that she designed the platform to help alleviate the current global environmental crisis, taking inspiration from other anti-food waste apps such as Too good to go.

Our target audience is not those who are already living sustainable lives, it is those of the younger generation who want to start making contributions to the environment but don’t know what they can do, Lu said, adding that designing cat-themed interfaces was a conscious choice. to keep users from feeling overly stressed about the prospect of trying to save the planet.

A screenshot from the Precious SH mini-program shows nearby businesses adopting sustainable practices, such as reducing food that is about to expire or repairing broken or damaged items. From Weibo

The trend is also spreading elsewhere in China. On the Douban social platform, a group called I like foods that are about to expire has over 50,000 members sharing tips for reducing waste and saving money in their cities, including online stores that offer discounts on unsold items.

Dela Huang, an MBA student living in Shanghai, is one of the growing numbers of young people in China adopting more sustainable habits. She told Sixth Tone that every time she walks into a grocery store, Shell checks the about to expire section for any products she might need.

However, living a sustainable life in China is not easy, she said, as most young professionals are too preoccupied with work and local businesses are generally slow to offer sustainable options to their clients.

You can’t expect people who are already busy with their work to cook their own meals every day and avoid ordering takeout, Huang said, adding that companies should make efforts to adopt policies. respectful of the environment. For example, to avoid waste, take-out restaurants might have meal options specifically designed for one person.

Zhang Hua, a 25-year-old resident of the eastern city of Hangzhou, echoed Huang’s sentiments. Whenever I choose the no cutlery option when ordering food (on a Chinese take-out app), the restaurant still understands it, Zhang told Sixth Tone. It’s really frustrating as if this option is just for appearances.

High efficiency and low cost accelerated the boom of food delivery in China. Last year the industry was valued at 650 billion yuan ($ 101 billion).

But with heaps of orders comes heaps of garbage. In 2019, China accounted for more than A quarter of all plastics produced in the world. And according to state media reports published in the same year, some 50 millions delivery orders were placed in the country every day, producing enough plastic to occupy about 3 million square meters, or about 420 football fields again, that is per day.

As for other forms of waste, last December, the National People’s Congress introduced a new anti-food waste bill in response to a call from President Xi Jinping. He proposed to ban binge drinking videos online, a niche but increasingly popular genre known as mukbang and require food ordering apps to remind customers not to waste food, among other measures.

Contributions: Wang Jiaqi; publisher: David Paulk.

(Header image: People buy from the expiring section of a supermarket in Zhengzhou, Henan province, February 14, 2021. People’s view)