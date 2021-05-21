Trump-Era’s DOJ seized yet another recording of reporters’ phone and email





Topline

The Trump administration seized emails and phone records from a well-known CNN reporter last year and kept the search a secret until this month, CNN reported Thursday, part of a series of recent attempts by the Trump-era Justice Department to obtain information. on journalists and people who criticized former President Donald Trump’s allies.

At one point last year, the Justice Department obtained professional and personal phone and email recordings from longtime CNN Pentagon reporter Barbara Starr, the network reported.

These recordings included dates, senders and recipients, but not the text or audio of emails or phone calls related to Starrs accounts.

It is not clear why prosecutors wanted this information, but CNN reports that Starr was not the subject of a federal investigation herself and suggested that the DOJ searched for his electronic files as part of an investigation. broader on unauthorized leaks by federal employees (Forbes has contacted CNN and DOJ spokespersons for comment).

The disclosure comes two weeks after The Washington Post revealed that the DOJ also obtained court orders for the 2017 telephone and electronic recordings of three of its reporters.

The Trump administration also sent a subpoena to Twitter last year in an attempt to find out who started a parody account mocking Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), A Trump ally who tried unsuccessfully to prosecute Twitter for defamation (Twitter opposed the subpoena, which it was concerned about was another mechanism to attack the First Amendment rights of its users).

Chief critic

CNN strongly condemns the covert collection of any aspect of a journalist’s correspondence, which is clearly protected by the First Amendment, said Jeff Zucker, chairman of the networks, in an article published on CNN’s website Thursday.

Key context

Trump has spent much of his four years in office wary of media leaks, often suspecting that his administration’s unfavorable coverage was the work of disloyal employees trying to sabotage him. Its first attorney general, Jeff Sessions, turned that frustration into a lawsuit, announcing in 2017 that the DOJ planned to increase the number of leak investigations it conducted. In some cases, the administration has searched for journalists’ files, a controversial practice that media and advocates warn could intimidate journalists.

Tangent

Trump is not the first president to search for journalists’ files during leak investigations. The Obama administration has controversially scrutinized Fox News and Associated Press reporters. An internal DOJ policy allows the ministry to subpoena journalists’ files, but requires the attorney general to approve first.

Further reading

Trump administration secretly obtained CNN reporter phone and email recordings (CNN)

