South China Sea: Boris Johnson warns Beijing before the deployment of a new attack aircraft carrier | World | New





Britain’s new HMS Queen Elizabeth-class attack aircraft carrier group will be deployed in the South China Sea, according to Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister sent a word of warning to China as he traveled to Portsmouth ahead of the deployment of the attack aircraft carrier. He said the naval mission “will show our friends in China that we believe in the international law of the sea.”

It comes amid mounting tensions around the South China Sea, as Beijing accuses the United States of illegally entering its waters. Earlier this week, China said a U.S. warship illegally entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea and was deported. Spokesman Tian Junli said the Chinese PLA had “kicked out” the USS Curtis Wilbur, calling the United States “a real troublemaker.” However, the United States rejected this deportation request, adding that it was there to “assert” the rights and freedoms of navigation. JUST IN: China, US must ease tensions or ‘all is lost’ warns Singapore

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Mr Johnson lobbied China, saying the UK’s latest mission was a chance for Britain to forge greater alliances with the US and the United States. Australia – two key rivals of Beijing. He said: “This is an opportunity to work with friends and partners from all over the world. About 40 countries will join us on this operation, on this carrier strike group. “We will pass through Suez, the Red Sea, around India and in the South China Seas. “We will project not only the strong powers of Great Britain, our military capabilities, which are obviously extraordinary, but also our soft power, our values, our belief in democracy and the rule of law.

Sky political correspondent Sam Coates noted that the mission was to “project British naval power”. In his interview at the naval base, Mr Johnson also called on the BBC to change after Lord Dyson’s report on Martin Bashir’s interview with Princess Diana. The Prime Minister said he was “very concerned” by the conclusions of the damning report on the “deception” by which Martin Bashir landed his BBC interview with Princess Diana. He added that he could only “imagine the feelings of the royal family”, and said he hoped the public broadcaster “will take all possible measures to ensure that nothing like this happens again.”







