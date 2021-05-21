Clip shows Turkish soldiers en route to Syria in 2018, not Jerusalem in 2021





Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved.

A post with a video viewed thousands of times on Facebook and TikTok claims to show Turkish soldiers arriving at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem amid the latest Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the claim is false: while the clip is of Turkish soldiers, it was taken in 2018 when the country sent troops to Syria to fight Kurdish forces. Turkish army arrived in Palestine to protect Masjid Al Aqsa, reads one Facebook message with TikTok video. In the recording, an army vehicle passes an enthusiastic crowd while waving a Turkish flag. A soldier with glasses and a blue beret is seen shaking hands with people in the crowd. A screenshot of the fake Facebook post, taken on May 20, 2021 The same video was posted on TikTokhere with the caption: palstine libre we are still with palstine (sic). A screenshot of the fake TikTok message, taken on May 20, 2021 A different version of the Bosnian-language video, taken from the same parade, also appeared. here on Facebook with the same false statement. Old video By performing reverse frame searches on selected video keyframes, AFP Fact Check found a longer version of the video posted on YouTube Jan 1, 2019. According to the description, the clip was made in Pazarck in Kahramanmara district, the site of a military base in Turkey. Screenshots of the video posted to Youtube in 2019 (L) and of the clip posted to Facebook (R), taken on May 20, 2021 Further research with additional location details led to this YouTube video published by Turkish news site Aksu TV Haber on February 13, 2018. The bespectacled army official (who also appears in the Facebook video) can be seen 210 in the clip. A caption accompanying the video reads: Citizens of the military convoy that traveled to the border for Operation Olive Branch in Kahramanmara held a farewell ceremony in the center of Pazarck district. A screenshot of the video posted by Turkish news channel Aksu TV Habers, taken on May 20, 2021 Operation Olive Branch About three years ago, Turkey launched a military operation codenamed “Operation Olive Branch“in the Syrian region of northern Afrin, targeting the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) which Ankara considers a terrorist group. On January 20, 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ad that Ankara had launched a ground offensive to drive out the Kurdish militia from Afrin. The next day, Turkish troops and tanks entered Syria. But a few days before the arrival of the Turkish army in Syria, street celebrations were held in the town of Pazarcik to bid them farewell. The celebrations were covered by Turkish IHA news agency and by CNN TurkFebruary 13, 2018. Gaza conflict The latest deadly clashes between Israel and the Palestinians were sparked by a years-long attempt by Jewish settlers to seize Arab homes in the settlement of Sheikh Jara in annexed East Jerusalem. Protests followed, leading Israeli forces to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque composed in Jerusalem one of the holiest sites of Islam. The bloody conflict escalated after Hamas, the Islamic group that controls Gaza, launched rockets at Israel, which responded with a deadly bombing campaign.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos