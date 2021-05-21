Donald Trump’s delayed 2024 decision helps maintain his grip on the GOP





Former President Donald Trump who refuses to announce whether he will run for the White House again in 2024 could help him maintain a grip on the Republican Party, political experts have told Newsweek.

In an interview with conservative talk show host Joe Pags on Thursday, Trump suggested he could wait until after the 2022 election before revealing whether he would run for the GOP nomination in 2024.

“Everyone wants me to do it, the polls all say I have to do it. I will make a decision maybe before but maybe more likely right after the 2022 election,” Trump said.

He has already alluded to running and said he is considering doing so.

Thomas Gift, founding director of the Center on US Politics at University College London, told Newsweek that Trump’s postponement of his decision was expanding his influence on the GOP.

“There is no doubt that Trump’s choice to delay announcing his presidential candidacy extends his influence over the Republican Party,” Gift told Newsweek on Friday.

“ The longer he delays in making a decision, the more the anticipation around his candidacy increases, the more he has the capacity to play the role of kingmaker within the party for the mid-term of 2022, and the more he can freeze d ‘other potential GOP candidates in 2024.

“For Trump, there’s not much to look forward to. If he’s really looking at the White House in 2024, securing the Republican nomination seems, if not predetermined, most likely given his resilient support within the party. If he is not interested, tell his followers now. Can only prematurely diminish his stature and hasten his lack of interest. “

Mark Shanahan, associate professor and head of the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Reading, said Trump’s decision indicates he is focusing on his power within the party.

“Trump’s non-responses and non-binding statements reflect a calculating mind that focuses on how long he can maintain his influence over the GOP,” Shanahan told Newsweek.

“The reality is that he is away from power and cut off from the day-to-day politics of the party that never interested him anyway. And furthermore, he sees a Biden presidency that hasn’t gone down, knows success around COVID vaccinations, will benefit from an economic rebound before midterm, and even had its first foreign policy success with the Israeli-Hamas ceasefire.

“Trump is keen to present the front that the GOP revolves around him. But outside the White House and cut off from Twitter, his influence is growing more and more peripheral. He wants to be seen as the driving force behind the Midterm races. House and can certainly go on calling his base for now.

“But 35 members of the GOP House have already broken ranks with him and voted for the commission to investigate the January 6 uprising.

“The eagles and legal vultures are circling around New York City. All he can do to maintain a presence in the news and therefore a perceived influence in the party is to tease a possible run for 2024.”

The Trump Organization is currently the subject of a criminal investigation by the New York Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney. The former president has denied any wrongdoing and slammed the probes.

“A ‘real’ campaign could be buried below the waterline by the commission or the Manhattan District Attorney before it even takes its first breath. If that happens, his influence as a candidate or Kingmaker for the Republican Party ends immediately, ”Shanahan mentioned.

“But by leaving mainstream media and the social media masses in doubt, he retains a certain grip on the GOP, many of whom are afraid to break away from its populist roller coaster for fear of the impact on their own political careers.”

Robert Singh, professor in the Birkbeck Policy Department, University of London, told Newsweek he believes holding on is a well-calculated move for Trump.

“Delaying any announcements for a 2024 race makes good sense for Trump.

“As long as there is a potential candidate left, activists, donors and Republican agents won’t want to show their hands too soon for an alternative candidate,” Singh said, adding that the decision “helps divide the field.”

“If several candidates think he may or may not run, it becomes difficult for anyone to assume the status of ‘favorite’.

“At the end of the day, Trump cannot lose through this approach.

“If he approves and raises funds for successful GOP candidates, then returning the House and / or Senate to Republican majorities would be a victory he would claim for having achieved.”

“But if Republicans fail to win one or both houses, he can blame the ‘establishment’ of Mitch McConnell and others in Washington, and present himself as the party’s necessary savior in 2024.”

Newsweek asked former President Trump for comment.

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on May 18, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney / GC Images) James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

