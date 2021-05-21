Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani is not above the law, prosecutors say





Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, holds a press conference at the Republican National Committee on the lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Appeal, Inc. | Getty Images

Federal prosecutors on Friday said in a new court file that “just because” Rudy Giuliani is a lawyer representing former President Donald Trump does not mean he is “above the law or immune from the law. a criminal investigation “.

The case has pushed back efforts by Giuliani’s own attorneys to challenge the legality of the search warrants for his iCloud account in 2019 and for the former New York mayor’s home and office in Manhattan last month, which were issued. in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation into its activities in Ukraine and related to Ukraine.

Eighteen electronic devices belonging to Giuliani and employees of Giuliani Partners were seized at the end of April as part of these warrants.

Giuliani’s attorneys argue that the search of his iCloud which had not been known to Giuliani for about 18 months may have violated both his attorney-client privilege and Trump’s right as president to protect his communications with his attorney. .

And they say recent search warrants may be marred by their reliance on information obtained from iCloud search.

Another well-known Republican lawyer, Victoria Toensing, has also been the subject of similar search warrants.

“The warrants authorizing the searches of these devices were issued by a United States District Judge of this Court, after finding that there were probable reasons to believe that these devices contained evidence, fruit and implements. of specific federal crimes, ”prosecutors from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York wrote on Friday in his file in federal court in Manhattan.

Prosecutors said the search for devices and electronic accounts belonging to attorneys such as Giuliani and Toensing “requires special attention in order to protect the confidentiality of attorney-client communications that can be found in the search documents.”

To that end, prosecutors said they had “gone beyond those obligations” by asking a judge to appoint a so-called special master to review recently seized documents for potentially privileged documents, which would be then kept away from the investigators who lead the criminal investigation of Giuliani.

Prosecutors said a so-called filter team served that purpose by reviewing the 2019 warrants for his and Toensing’s iCloud accounts.

“But, to be clear, just because Giuliani and Toensing are lawyers doesn’t mean they’re above the law or immune from criminal investigation,” prosecutors wrote.

“Yet this is indeed what Giuliani and Toensing argue in their petitions: because they are lawyers, the execution of search warrants against them was illegal and inappropriate, and as such, they are entitled to extraordinary recourse. and unprecedented conversion of legally issued searches warrants into subpoenas, so that they can review their own documents and decide what the government can see. This is not the law, and their requests otherwise should be. rejected ”, indicates the file.

Prosecutors argued in the filing that a judge should dismiss Giuliani and Toensing’s requests to unseal the affidavits filed to obtain the warrants.

Giuliani’s attorney, Arthur Aidala, has pushed back the prosecutors’ case.

“In the government’s submission, they allude to Mr. Giuliani claiming he is above the law,” Aidala wrote in a text message to CNBC.

“Nobody is saying that Mayor Giuliani is above the law,” Aidala wrote.

“However, the government is obligated to follow specific procedures that must be followed when reviewing documents obtained from a lawyer by means of a search warrant rather than issuing a subpoena.”

Aidala noted: “Every lawyer has an attorney-client privilege that he must protect on behalf of his clients.”

“This privilege is doubly enhanced when the attorney’s client is the President of the United States, who also enjoys executive privilege,” Aidala wrote.

Giuliani has played a key role in trying to unearth damaging information about President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, related to Hunter Biden’s business dealings in Ukraine. At the time, Biden was preparing to run for president and was widely viewed as Trump’s most viable Democratic challenger.

