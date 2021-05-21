ICW urged Jokowi to oversee the completion of the national insight test at KPK





DRAWING. President Joko Widodo.

Source: Kompas.com | Editor: I knew Laoli KONTAN.CO.ID -JAKARTA. Researchers from Indonesia Corruption Watch (ICW) have asked President Joko Widodo to oversee the follow-up to the controversy over the results of the National Insight Test (TWK) at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). ICW researcher Kurnia Ramadhana said his party feared that if Jokowi did not intervene, 75 employees deemed not to have passed the TWK would still be laid off. “The president must supervise the follow-up of the controversy over the results of the TWK. Because, it is not impossible that the management of the KPK will find other means to continue to affirm its intention to lay off 75 employees of the KPK”, a Kurnia said in a written statement. received. Kompas.com, Friday (5/21/2021). Also, Kurnia said, it would be better if Jokowi ordered a special investigation into TWK. ICW suspects that this TWK did not happen due to the wishes of one person. On the other hand, according to Kurnia, there was a certain group which, from the start, intended to get rid of the 75 employees of the KPK. Read also: ICW calls KPK president Firli Bahuri over ambiguous fate of 75 employees “ICW suspects that TWK is not an individual job, but there are certain groups, both internal and external to KPK, who from the start have wanted to get rid of the 75 employees,” he said. This suspicion, Kurnia continued, was reinforced by the existence of a collection of opinions from buzzers and hacking attempts by a number of parties. “This belief is reinforced by the presence of opinion polls by buzzers on social media and by a number of hacking attempts when the public criticizes the results of the TWK,” he said. The controversy over the results of the TWK is still ongoing within the KPK until now. Because, from the questions, the TWK results are considered strange. Various questions in the test are considered to affect the private domain and are likely to violate human rights (HAM). Read also: ICW: Throughout 2020, State Losses Due to Corruption Reached IDR 56.7 Trillion In addition, by Decree No. 652 of 2021, the KPK announced that 75 employees who had not graduated were requested to stop performing their duties. A total of 75 unqualified staff included several investigators and KPK investigators considered to be of integrity. Some of them are Novel Baswedan investigator Andre Nainggolan and investigator Harun Al Rasyid. This article was published on Kompas.com with the title “ICW asks president to oversee controversial resolution of TWK at KPK“.

Author: Tatang Guritno

