Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with India: Prime Minister Imran





ISLAMABAD:

Pakistan called on Asian countries to avoid “great power rivalry” in the region and focus on economic cooperation, trade and investment.

Addressing the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia in Japan on Friday via video link, Prime Minister Imran Khan warned that Asia “must not become a theater of tensions induced from outside or from outside. inside ”.

“The differences and disputes in Asia require Asian solutions based on Asian values ​​and interests,” he added.

“Asia-Pacific [region], including the Indian Ocean, should become an area of ​​peace, an area of ​​expanding cooperation and prosperity, through strict adherence to the principles of the United Nations Charter and the Bandung principles of peaceful coexistence.

Although he did not mention it explicitly, the Prime Minister was referring to the US-led Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Group, which includes Japan, Australia and India.

China views the alliance, known as the Quad, as a threat to itself and the region.

Stressing the need for greater global cooperation, Prime Minister Imran said that China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) provides “an important path” for “integration in the Asian region. Pacific and beyond ”.

“The Sino-Pakistani Economic Corridor [CPEC] is a flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative. It has generated economic activity, jobs and will strengthen bilateral and regional trade, ”he said.

He added that Islamabad has invited all friendly countries to invest and benefit from the $ 64 billion megaproject, a network of roads, railways and pipelines that aims to link the strategically important region of northwestern Xinjiang. from China to the port of Gwadar in the province of Balochistan.

“ Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with India ”

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire for peace and good relations with all countries in the region, including its neighboring and rival country India.

“Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all of its neighbors, including India. But India must end human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and review the unilateral measures it took on August 5, 2019, ”he said.

“It is essential that an enabling environment be created to enable dialogue to peacefully resolve the dispute over Jammu and Kashmir in accordance with UNSC resolutions and the wishes of the people of Kashmir.”

“ No one safe from Covid-19 until everyone is safe ”

Prime Minister Imran also stressed the need for collective efforts in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to act collectively to make sure that Covid-19 vaccines are made available to everyone, everywhere and as quickly as possible,” he said.

“Unfortunately, no one will be safe until everyone is safe. The vaccine supply and distribution must be immediately expanded, patent rights abandoned, production accelerated, including in developing countries, and the COVAX facility fully expanded and funded. “

Crisis in Palestine

Prime Minister Imran said Israel’s continued aggression against the Palestinians “remains a matter of deep concern to all”.

“The international community must take urgent measures to stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinians, prevent the desecration of holy sites, in particular the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and facilitate a just and lasting solution in accordance with relevant UN resolutions and the two-state vision, ”he added.

