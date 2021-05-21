Politics
Covid-19 recap: PM Modi calls ‘black fungus’ new challenge
As another week draws to a close, India continues its upward battle against the devastating second wave of coronavirus.
Prime Minister Narendra Modit became emotional as he interacted virtually with doctors and healthcare workers in his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi as he paid tribute to those who had lost their lives fighting Covid 19. ‘This virus delighted many of our near and dear ones … I pay tribute to them all, ” he said.
While PM Modi called the new challenge a “black fungus”, an even more deadly white fungus is said to have surfaced in Bihar. Unsanitary use of oxygen cylinders or overuse of steroids can also increase the risk of infection. The new fungal infection has sounded the alarm because it can appear in many parts of the body and is likely more deadly.
Jammu and Kashmir reported its first case of ‘black fungus’ on Friday with a 40-year-old man, who recently recovered from Covid-19, kept under observation. Dr Shashi Sudan, director of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, said the infection has been confirmed and the man is now suffering from uncontrolled diabetes with a blood sugar level of 900.
In an important development, the Delhi High Court on Friday declared unconstitutional the imposition of the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) by the Center on the importation of oxygen concentrators by individuals for personal use. A bench of Judges Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh rescinded the May 1 notification, issued by the Ministry of Finance, that these oxygen concentrators imported for personal use, whether a gift or not, will be billed with a 12 percent IGST.
To address the shortage of Covid-19 injections in the country, the government is exploring the possibility of boosting vaccine production, including identifying manufacturing sites for locally developed Covaxin outside of India, sources said. At the same time, Hyderabad-based Indian Immunologicals (IIL) will begin manufacturing a key vaccine component by July to help speed up production of Bharat Biotechs Covaxin.
Meanwhile, Pfizer and the Indian government are straddling the US drugmaker’s request for legal protection against any claims related to the use of its Covid-19 vaccine in one of the world’s largest markets, have two sources told Reuters. India has not granted any Covid-19 vaccine manufacturer compensation against the costs of compensation for any serious side effects, a condition Pfizer has achieved in many countries where its injections have already been widely deployed, including in Great Britain and the United States. .
The Karnataka government, in an announcement late Friday evening, extended the lockdown until June 7. It comes as the state continues to report one of the highest numbers of active cases in the country. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the decision was based on expert advice. He added that the existing restrictions will continue for another two weeks.
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also announced an extension of the Covid-19 curfew until May 31.
Delhi, on the other hand, saw an improvement in terms of numbers. The national capital recorded 3,009 cases of Covid-19 and 252 deaths on Friday, with the city’s positivity rate falling to 4.76%, according to data shared by the health department. This is the third day in a row that Delhi’s daily new case count has remained below 4,000.
Overall, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the fifth day in a row with 2.59 lakh new cases recorded in a single day, according to data from the Ministry of Health of the Union updates Friday. The death toll climbed to 2.91,331 with 4,209 daily deaths, according to data updated at 8 a.m.
In a disturbing statement, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday that up to three times more people have died from the pandemic than indicated by the officially reported death from Covid. WHO has worked with countries “to understand the true human toll of the pandemic so that we can be better prepared for the next emergency.”
