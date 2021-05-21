GDP growth estimated at 3.94%: PM Imran Khan





Representative image. The National Accounts Committee has finalized an estimate of GDP growth which is 3.94%, according to Prime Minister Imran Khan, which reflects the success of our government’s economic policies while managing the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Asad Umar said. of Imran Khan’s economic policies “.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that Pakistan’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for fiscal year 2020-2021 was estimated at 3.94%, ahead of the budget for the following fiscal year.

“The National Accounts Committee has finalized the GDP growth estimate and the GDP growth is estimated at 3.94%,” the Prime Minister said.

“This reflects the success of our government’s economic policies while managing the COVID 19 pandemic,” the Prime Minister said.

The V-shaped recovery is balanced between 3 major sectors – agriculture, industry and services – added Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In this regard, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar said that based on the latest data, the National Accounts Committee estimated the GDP growth for this fiscal year at nearly 4%.

“This is a remarkable recovery and unlike past periods of growth, foreign exchange reserves have also increased and the current account remains in surplus. Industry has led this growth,” he said.

Federal Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar said the growth, at a time when COVID-19 posed a huge challenge to the economy, was extremely gratifying and “proof of the success of the economic policies of Imran Khan “.

A day earlier, The News, citing official sources, reported that Pakistan’s GDP growth is expected to reach 3% in the outgoing 2021 fiscal year.

There is no possibility of a major revision of the final GDP growth figures for the last fiscal year which stood at less than 0.4% of GDP in the provisional account.

Sources said GDP growth could exceed the 3% mark due to two factors: wheat production estimates for the current fiscal year and Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) growth figures taken. taken into account by the National Accounts Committee (NAC) to calculate provisional growth figures. of the current fiscal year.

Official sources confirmed to The News that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had factored in possible losses to the national economy for the period of the fourth quarter (April-June) of the last fiscal year when calculating provisional growth figures. of GDP and they estimated that growth was 0.38%.

If the PBS had not factored in the possible losses of the fourth quarter in the last fiscal year, GDP growth could have plunged to a negative value of 1.5 to 2% of GDP.

The PBS faced an embarrassing conundrum when the provisional GDP growth figure of 3.3% for 2017-18 was revised down to 1.9% in the final figure.

So it turned out to be correct that the PBS decided to include the possible / expected losses in the fourth quarter to calculate the GDP growth of the last fiscal year which estimated it to be 0.38%.

It is hoped that there will be a slight upward or downward revision of final GDP growth for the last fiscal year.

The government had previously estimated GDP growth of 2.1% for the outgoing fiscal year. The IMF and the World Bank, on the other hand, had predicted GDP growth of around 1.5% for the current fiscal year.

