President Jokowi spoke about the growing gap in access to the Covid-19 vaccine





DRAWING. President Jokowi

Journalist: Lidya Yuniartha | Editor: Handoyo. KONTAN.CO.ID –JAKARTAPresident Joko Widodo delivered his speech at the World Health Summit on Friday (21/5). On this occasion, Jokowi also spoke of the growing global disparity in access to Covid-19, even if the second year of the pandemic will have a more deadly impact than the first year. According to Jokowi, when several countries started immunizing low-risk groups, the vaccine supply for low-income countries was only about 0.3%. “The gap is very real, with 83% of global vaccine doses received by rich countries, while developing countries only receive 17% for 47% of the world’s population. I must remind all of us that we will not truly recover and be safe from Covid-19. if all countries have also recovered, ”said Jokowi, Friday (21/5). Meanwhile, Jokowi said challenges to fair and equitable access to vaccines range from supply issues, funding to vaccine reluctance. For this reason, he also called for concrete steps to be taken to overcome this problem. The short-term step, according to Jokowi, is to push the dose even more sharing through the covax facility program. According to him, it is a form of solidarity that must be encouraged and multiplied, in particular to overcome the obstacle to the supply of vaccines. Read also: Japan approves more Covid-19 vaccines, extends state of emergency At the same time, in the medium and long term, vaccine production must be doubled to meet global needs and strengthen health resilience. He also argued that a collective increase in productive capacity was needed through technology transfer and investment. “If the issue of vaccine production and distribution capacity is not addressed immediately, I fear that the longer we can solve this pandemic.” Achieving positive economic growth projections as conveyed by various global financial institutions will greatly depend on how quickly we can manage this pandemic together. Jokowi said. Jokowi also called on G20 member countries to provide support for increased production and equal access to vaccines for all countries. In this regard, Indonesia also supports the proposal Intellectual property rights related to trade (TRIPS) Derogation for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19, including for vaccines. In fact, he also mentioned that Indonesia was one of the countries to co-sponsor the proposal. “Indonesia hopes other G20 member countries can provide the same support, and as the largest vaccine producer in Southeast Asia, Indonesia is poised to become a hub to increase the production of vaccines in the region, ”Jokowi added. In addition, Jokowi also called for the G20 to be part of efforts to build a strong architecture for global health resilience to deal with future pandemics. According to him, global cooperation is a necessity, that is, achieved through strong political commitment, and the support of the G20 is necessary for the treaty of preparedness for a global pandemic and the strengthening of the central role of the WHO. He also argued that G20 countries should be catalysts for regional resilience in health. In addition, Jokowi also said that the principles of the Rome Declaration are also important for global health, but these principles will be meaningless if they are not applied in a practical way. DONATE, get free coupons! Your support will increase our enthusiasm for presenting quality and useful articles. As a thank you for your attention, there are free gift vouchers that can be used while shopping at HAPPY SHOP.



Journalist: Lidya Yuniartha

Publisher: Handoyo.

