Shaking SEG Plaza skyscraper to stay closed as China probes what made it tip over

They ran screaming in panic as the 70-story skyscraper swung above them, videos posted on social media showed thousands on the run as it moved from side to side. the other Tuesday. The 1,167-foot SEG Plaza in southern China’s Shenzhen city was evacuated and closed on Friday as authorities and building owners Shenzhen Electronics Group Co. Ltd. continued to investigate the causes the movement of the building. The Shenzhen government said on its microblog that no further sway has been detected since Tuesday, when the moving building caused objects to move over the building’s desks and workers were evacuated from the tower. Panicked pedestrians could be seen fleeing the area after the swing began in videos shared on social media. Several neighboring buildings were also evacuated as police and firefighters cordoned off the surrounding area. Based on an analysis, any seismic event was ruled out as a possible cause, the Shenzhen government said, adding that the infrastructure of buildings, windows and other architectural elements did not appear damaged and that there was no damage. had no signs of cracks in the surrounding streets. Shenzhen Electronics also said it would conduct inspections to determine what rocked the 20-year-old building, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported. As a result, the first 10-story buildings, housing an electronics market, and the offices that make up most of the rest, have been closed. The US consulate in the neighboring megalopolis of Guangzhou also issued a advisory Friday, urging U.S. citizens to avoid the square until further notice. Download the NBC News app for the latest news and politics Once a sleepy fishing village, Shenzhen was transformed into a thriving center of the electronics industry after becoming China’s first Special Economic Zone in 1980. Often dubbed China’s Silicon Valley and home to tech giants Huawei and Tencent, it’s now home to around 13 million people and China’s richest city in terms of gross domestic product, or GDP, per capita, according to data. from the International Monetary Fund and China. National Bureau of Statistics. It is also home to six of the tallest buildings in the world, including the Pingan International Financial Center, which rises to nearly 2,000 feet. Chinese President Xi Jinping called the city’s transformation a miracle during his 40th birthday celebrations in October.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos