With Indonesia’s response to Elon Musk in prison, electric vehicles are going nowhere

Electric vehicle pioneer Dasep Ahmadi jailed for failed experiment, chilling innovation

Ten years ago, a charismatic Indonesian minister named Dahlan Iskan made it his mission to develop a domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry. It was supposed to stimulate the economy, clean Indonesia’s air and fight the climate crisis.

But things did not go as planned. First, Iskan crashed an electric sports car into a cliff during a test drive. Then one of its chief engineers, Dasep Ahmadi, was sentenced to seven years in prison for wasting state money after his electric vehicles were deemed unsuitable for the road.

For several years after this conviction, Indonesian entrepreneurs were too afraid to approach the industry, leaving drivers to choose between polluting domestic models or expensive imported electric vehicles.

“After [Ahmadi’s] In this case, the research program has come to a relatively halt, ”said Agus Purwadi, EV researcher at the prestigious Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia.

Transport represents about 28% Indonesia’s energy-related greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution kills around 120,000 Indonesians per year. Although most Indonesians still travel by motorbike, the demand for cars is booming, especially in large cities. Fair 0.15% of cars sold in Indonesia in 2020 were electric.

“If you enter [Jakarta] for half an hour you will feel the pollution from the vehicles, ”said Julius Adiatma, EV researcher in Jakarta at the Institute for Essential Services Reform. “You can see the smoke, from the breath you can smell it, the smell of the air is not fresh.”

This week, the International Energy Agency said that if the world is to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, 60% of global car sales should be electric by 2030. Indonesia still has a long way to go. to browse.

Iskan rose to prominence as a passionate football editor Java Message in the 1980s, with a reputation for humility and youth that he attributes to a 21-year-old liver transplant.

He gained popularity by prioritizing Indonesian, not foreign, football in his newspapers. He paid for food for fans of his local teams when they traveled to Jakarta for games – and damage when they destroyed trains.

In 2011, after two years at the helm of the National Electricity Company, Iskan was appointed Minister of State Enterprises and made it his mission to sponsor the development of an inexpensive electric vehicle.

One of the men he turned to was Dasep Ahmadi, 46. Raised by his mechanic father, Ahmadi had studied mechanical engineering at the prestigious Indonesian Institute of Technology in Bandung and on a scholarship in Germany. He had worked in large auto companies and won a nationwide robot building competition.

In 1998, as Southeast Asia was reeling from the financial crisis, Ahmadi left a cushy job at Astra to start his own business supplying motorcycle testing equipment. When Iskan was looking for an electric car maker, his name came up.

Even if he admits He once felt “very embarrassed” to drive an electric car, Iskan took such a personal interest that he insisted on testing the prototype cars himself.

While driving a group of journalists around one of the busiest roundabouts in Jakartas in bright green Evina Ahmadis, the car broke down. On a subsequent test drive, he failed to climb the hill to Bandung.

It could, and did, get worse. While Iskan and one of his engineers did a test drive a sporty red electric car at around 70 km / h, he swerved from the road, later blaming the brakes.

The Tuxuci prototype, which had been developed at Iskan’s request, crashed into an electricity pylon, destroying the car. The minister came out unscathed: “Not even blisters,” he said. He claims it prefers to be used as a guinea pig for new technologies rather than letting the general public take the risk.

Dahlan Iskan’s electric car in an accident. He survived. pic.twitter.com/l51sezSF – (@agusjurnalis) January 5, 2013

The incident did not deter him from electric vehicles. A few months later, Iskan persuaded three state-owned companies to sponsor the construction of sixteen Ahmadi electric vehicles to transport world leaders around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bali.

The cars were supposed to advertise the new Indonesia to big names like Xi Jinping and John Kerry. They were homemade, modern, and (literally and figuratively) green.

But they never got to the top. The attorney general’s office later said their brakes were too strong, their rims too wide, their engines overheated when they tried to ride and they looked too much like the Toyota Alphard.

The cars were donated to Indonesian universities to help them with their research. In most countries this would be seen as a promising start or, at worst, a failed experiment. Tesla, the pioneering American company founded by Elon Musk, took five years to release its first car.

But Indonesia has a law against provoking state losses,a financial loss for the nation. So after a change of government, Ahmadi was arrested and detained at the Attorney General’s office in July 2015.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison and fined 200 million RP ($ 14,000). Iskan, now a former minister, was also questioned by investigators and his former ministry office was raided although he was not convicted.

Ahmadi and his lawyer Vidi Galenso argued that the conviction was unfair. At the court, Ahmadi told reporters: “We are doing our best, if there are still gaps, that’s normal. But, if it’s called a crime, I don’t accept it. His lawyer Addition of Vidi Galenso: “In research, failure cannot be considered a wrongdoing”.

Ahmadi has also been supported by prominent commentators. Indonesian economist Faisal Basri said it would be ridiculous if those responsible for every project sponsored by public enterprises were prosecuted for poor performance.

Should the organizers of the state bank sponsored Java Jazz festival be sued if no one shows up to listen to the music? Basri asked.

Elrika Hamdi, an analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (Ieefa), said several CEOs of state-owned companies had been convicted of bribery “when they were simply making the wrong business decisions or slightly offset ”.

“Making a mistake in business decisions should not be synonymous with corruption,” she said. “But when you do it in a [state owned company], it means (in the Indonesian legal system) that you are causing losses to the state, and it results in corruption. “

Purwadi suggested that there was a political motivation for the persecution of Ahmadi and Iskan. After Joko Widodo was elected president in 2014, Iskan was a former minister of an opposition party and Ahmadi was an opposition candidate for the West Java regional parliament.

The effects of Ahmadi’s conviction went beyond the engineer himself. Fear of the same fate, along with the drying up of research funding, has deterred engineers from trying to develop Indonesia’s response to Tesla.

A 2018 report by the Institute for the Reform of Essential Services (IESR), based in Jakarta, found that Indonesia was “still at a very early stage in the diffusion of EVs” and that the prospects for adoption of EVs were “dismal. “. Electric vehicles were 2-3 times more expensive than fossil-fueled cars, he said, largely because they had to be imported and were subject to import duties.

FOR @Elon Musk, this man punished by law, DASEP AHMADI, CREATOR OF ELECTRIC CAR IN INDONESIA https://t.co/wPHYLFlk1W – ammangDSY (@MacoanaBawalipu) 25 Aug 2016

Ahmadi’s Indonesian electric vehicle was supposed to be rated at 200 to 300 m IDR ($ 14-21,000) while electric vehicles Nissan, Hyundai and Toyota cost in the region ofIDR 400-700 million ($ 28-49,000).

Putra Adhiguna, Indonesian energy analyst at Ieefa, said: “The case set a bad precedent for inventors … it tarnished some of the great ambition.”

To nurture the kind of domestic electric vehicle industry that India, China and Malaysia need, the government needs to support the industry for decades, he said.

According to Adiatma, the government has taken some steps to address the price difference between electric cars and fossil-fueled cars, but these haven’t gone far enough.

In 2019, the government measures introduced to encourage investment in electric vehicles and battery manufacturing. Despite this, and even though foreign companies avoid import taxes by manufacturing their electric vehicles in Indonesia, Adiatma said that an electric vehicle would still cost over $ 30,000 compared to $ 10-20,000 for a conventional car.

“We have to do something with conventional cars to make electric cars competitive,” Adiatma said. “The price of conventional cars is too low”. It offers a carbon or luxury tax on conventional cars and an increase in the price of fuel, which the state-owned oil company Pertamina regulates.

As Indonesia’s response to Elon Musk languishes in prison, any government initiative on EVs is met with a chorus of skepticism on social media.

Below, in response to President Joko Widodo praising an EV student project, a Twitter user writes, “I hope it doesn’t have the same fate as Dasep Ahmadi’s electric car.”

Hopefully, it won’t have the same fate as Dasep Ahmadi’s electric car pic.twitter.com/cT6QwRjvAZ Abuzhafir (@budiagani) December 20, 2017

In 2019, the government released a “fact check”, claiming that an article titled “Only in Indonesia, electric car maker jailed for 7 years” was “misinformation”. But he did not refute the basic facts of the case.

Indonesian ministers are considering scenarios to achieve net zero emissions between 2045 and 2070 and the country’s largest utility has pledged to stop building new coal-fired power plants.

As the country’s electricity system becomes greener, the climate benefits of electric vehicles increase. IESR research found that an ambitious EV transition could make 6% of the emissions reduction needed to change a 3C to 1.5C global warming trajectory.

Unfortunately for Indonesia, the companies that are taking advantage of this EV transition are likely to be foreign giants like Hyundai and the price of these foreign cars will mean the transition will be slower than the melting polar caps and Indonesian lungs would like.