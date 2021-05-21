Harsh blow to Imran Khan’s government, IHC orders NADRA Pak to restore opposition leader’s national identity card





ANI | Updated: May 21, 2021 10:05 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 21 (ANI): In a blow to the Pakistani government, the High Court in Islamabad ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to restore the national identity card of opposition leader Hafiz Hamdullah, judging that the authority had acted in an “arbitrary and reckless manner” without considering the profound consequences of such a decision. Dawn reported that Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former Senator Hamdullah lost his citizenship in October 2019 when Nadra declared him a “foreigner”. He filed a petition to the IHC challenging NADRA’s notification of revocation of his citizenship. NADRA had written in its response that Hamdullah was not a Pakistani national, citing intelligence reports. Intelligence agencies had claimed that Hamdullah’s credentials were also fake and that his Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) was subsequently revoked, NADRA said. regarding the citizenship status of a person who has been registered as a citizen. [agencies], at best, can report a case of suspected fraud, misrepresentation or concealment of material facts as well as relevant elements to the competent authority empowered under the citizenship law, “said the judgment drafted by the judge Chief of the IHC, Athar Minallah. The IHC also ordered the database authority to restore the CNICs of other petitioners who were deprived of their respective nationality on similar grounds by the authority, Dawn reported. The judgment said Hamdullah was born in a remote town in Balochistan province “and this crucial fact has not been denied” by the government.

“He and his father have lived in Pakistan their entire lives. They own property and the petitioner has held various public functions as an elected representative,” the ordinance said, noting that Hamdullah had been accepted as an officer in the armed forces. from Pakistan. “ There could not have been a more egregious example of arbitrary and reckless action by [Nadra] to allegedly deprive a registered citizen of their citizenship and that too when [it] lacked jurisdiction under the 2000 order to do so, “the court ruling said. The IHC said authorities had not alleged that the applicants had given false information about their birth in Pakistan when they requested their CNIC. ” nothing in the file to show how [Nadra] or the relevant intelligence agency concluded that the petitioners were not Pakistani citizens, “he said. The court added that the suspension of a duly issued CNIC has a profound and serious consequence as it puts practically the life of a person assigned to such a person loses the right to employment, access to their own bank accounts and the right to engage in commerce, business or profession, among other rights. superficially just because an intelligence agency reported it, Dawn reported. [Nadra] empowered to initiate proceedings concerning “eligibility” arising from “citizenship”? The answer is an emphatic NO, says the ordinance, saying the authority has exposed itself to being sued for damages for “the devastating consequences and unimaginable mental agony” suffered by the petitioners. The Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) order banning TV stations from “inviting and showing” Hamdullah in programs / talk shows was “an obvious abuse of power.” “Nothing in the file justifies the adoption of the order disputed by Pemra. The order, dated 26-10-2019, is declared to have been made illegally and completely without authority or jurisdiction, “the judgment said. The directive came at a time when the anti-government march of the JUI-F was on. point to begin., Dawn reported. (ANI)

