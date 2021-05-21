Letters to the Editor Friday, May 21





Stefanik and Trump are unfairly targeted Who is the real Elise Stefanik? Sara Foss made the cover of the Gazette on May 16. The media and the Democratic Party have huge difficulties with this because Stefanik did not initially support Donald Trump but changed his mind and now supports him Elise Stefanik is a prime example of why Donald Trump has success. Trump, like most Americans, has his own personality, one that can be difficult, and once you put his personality aside and start to understand how he thinks, it’s easy to change your mind about him. Democrats and the media attack him over the Russians. It’s strange that they don’t care about the corruption of Joe and the Hunters. The hatred of Trump is eccentric and has been in the headlines for over four years. Trump has made excellent improvements for America. A border that was fairly secure and negotiated peace in the Middle East, elements with which the media and diehard Democrats struggle but Many Americans and Elise Stefanik understand, three things the current administration has destroyed, the majority of Republicans understand and support Trump, Stefanik understands and represents his constituents competently. Elise Stefanik is an excellent representative of North Country and Liz Joy. will be a perfect representative of the Capital Region as it includes its constituents as well.We have had enough lousy representatives who only do what party leaders tell them to do.Norm MillerPrincetown

Consider the Effect of Pots on Mental Health May be Mental Health Awareness Month, so now is a great time to take a look at the effects of marijuana use on mental health.With the recent legalization of marijuana recreationally, many people intend to start using marijuana and its derivatives for the first time. time, or at current levels of use due to the new legality of the substance Marjuana is already the most widely used mind-altering drug in the United States after alcohol As with any substance, it is essential to understand the possible side effects of consumption and making informed choices focused on maintaining holistic health.Did you know that marijuana has dramatically increased its potency, putting back users at risk of overuse and negative symptoms? Additionally, adolescent cannabis use is associated with an increased risk of psychosis later in life, and in many cases, cannabis-induced psychosis persists even after withdrawal from marijuana. who have no medical training offer medical advice regarding cannabis use which may be harmful for people who have not consulted a doctor before using cannabis. Before choosing to risk psychosis or impaired memory ( a common symptom of regular marijuana use because marijuana alters the hippocampus the part of the brain that controls memory formation and processes information), be sure to consult your doctor and consider other healthy alternatives such as exercise and meditation to improve your mood. at the New Choices Recovery Center.

