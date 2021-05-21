Adverse weather conditions forced Prime Minister Modi to abandon his plan to visit districts affected by cyclone in Maharashtra Mumbai News





Chandrakant Patil, President of the BJP MUMBAI: unfavorable weather reports force Prime Minister Narendra Modi abandon tour plans MaharashtraDistricts affected by the cyclone, said BJP chairman Chandrakant Patil.

He said the prime minister was to visit the cyclone that hit Maharashtra along with Gujarat, however, the Met Department said it was not advisable to fly over the coast of Maharashtra and therefore was traveled to Gujarat.

Patil said the Rs 1,000 crore relief announced by the prime minister was for the whole country. The Prime Minister announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the family of those who died due to the cyclone and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The prime minister promised that all states and territories in the Union will receive compensation as soon as the Center receives their reports, he said.

Friday, when the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited the coastal districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhdurga, Patil said the chief minister who never goes out has finally set foot on the ground. He does not have to tell others that he did not go by plane but that he traveled on earth. We must not forget that the late Prime Minister Indira gandhi would visit the affected areas by plane. Opposition leaders of the Devendra Assembly and Council Fadnavis and Praveen Darekar have traveled extensively through the cyclone-affected areas, he said, dismissing criticism of Modis’s aerial visit to the cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat. Patil said the BJP is doing everything possible to ensure that those affected receive help and assistance.

Fadnavis said the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has yet to pay compensation for the devastation caused by the Nisarga cyclone. The chief ministers’ tour is just an eyewash, he said. Darekar asked how the chief minister would understand the extent of the damage caused by a three-hour visit. The Chief Minister only met with bureaucrats and Sena leaders he could have made online as well, he said.

Kankavli Assembly constituency MP Nitesh Rane said the chief ministers’ tour was just a photo op. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos