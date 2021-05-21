As new trial opens, Turkish court keeps philanthropist in jail :: WRAL.com





– A Turkish court on Friday ruled to keep a prominent philanthropist behind bars during his retrial on charges he organized and funded mass anti-government protests in 2013. Human rights groups have denounced the case as being politically motivated. Businessman and civil rights activist Osman Kavala has been jailed in Turkey for more than three years despite not having been convicted of a crime. He is again on trial along with 15 other defendants, accused of attempting to overthrow the government through the nationwide protests that started at Istanbul Gezi Park. Kavala and eight of the defendants were released from charges in February 2020, but an appeals court overturned their acquittals earlier this year. Seven of the defendants, including journalist Can Dundar and actor Mehmet Ali Alabora, have left Turkey and are on trial in absentia, having been added to the case for a new trial. Kavala, 63, is also charged with spying and attempting to overthrow the government in a failed military coup in 2016. He has denied all charges and faces a life sentence without release conditional, if found guilty. Kavala, in detention since October 2017, is known for supporting the arts and funding projects promoting cultural diversity and minority rights. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused him of being the Turkish leg of billionaire American philanthropist George Soros, who Erdogan says is behind insurgencies in many countries. Kavala addressed the court by video conference on Friday from a prison on the outskirts of Istanbul. He called on the court to uphold the previous decision to acquit him and other defendants. Despite the fact that there is no evidence against me, that I have been acquitted, and despite the decision (of the European Court of Human Rights) regarding the violation of my rights, I am being held in prison to keep alive the perception that I had planned, managed and funded the Gezi protests, he said in a statement in response to the decision to remain in custody. Human rights groups denounced the charges against him as unfair and demanded his release. The European Court of Human Rights ordered Kavalas’ release in December 2019, but Turkey has yet to implement the decision. The 2013 protests were organized to oppose the planned development of a shopping center on the site of the small park in central Istanbul. The protests quickly turned into a nationwide protest against the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was then prime minister.

