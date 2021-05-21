G-20 World Health Summit: Chinese Xi Jinping pledges US $ 3 billion in pandemic aid for poor countries, East Asia





BEIJING (REUTERS) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday, May 21, pledged an additional US $ 3 billion (S $ 4 billion) in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover from the pandemic of coronavirus, and proposed the creation of an international forum on vaccine cooperation. The funds will be used to support the Covid-19 response and economic and social recovery, Xi said in a speech at the Group of 20 World Health Summit. As developed countries produce vaccines and rapidly inoculate their populations, poorer countries have complained of lack of access, with the World Health Organization warning of “catastrophic moral failure.” “Today, the problem of uneven vaccination has become more acute,” Xi said in a video speech. “It is imperative for us to reject vaccine nationalism and make vaccines more accessible and affordable for developing countries.” China has already provided 300 million doses of the vaccine to the rest of the world and will provide more to the best of its ability, he added. In addition, Beijing is supporting technology transfer from its vaccine companies to other developing countries and attempting joint production with them, Xi said. The cooperation forum would be “for countries, companies and other stakeholders developing and producing vaccines to explore ways to promote fair and equitable distribution of vaccines around the world,” Xi said. He called on major countries to take responsibility for providing more vaccines to developing countries in urgent need.







