In uproar, man from Maros asks permission from President Jokowi to create Tilaco’s new stream of belief

MAROS – Citizen Maros , South Sulawesi ( South Sulawesi ) rocked by a viral President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo which contains the request for authorization to new beliefs which is called Tilaco. The letter is now widely circulating on the WhattsApp social networks. – CitizenSouth Sulawesirocked by a viral email of a man named A Sulaiman (39) and addressed towhich contains the request for authorization towhich is called Tilaco. The letter is now widely circulating on the WhattsApp social networks. The viral letter looks very convincing with numbers, arrangements, and phrases that exactly match the official government correspondence pattern. Also read: Wearing a charged cell phone headset while sleeping, army child in Wajo died from electrocution The letter was written directly by A Sulaiman (39) who is the son of Soppeng who had lived in Maros Regency for several years. In his letter, Sulaiman said he left the Islamic religion which had been practiced until now and requested permission to create a new belief called Iman ‘Tilaco’. According to Sulaiman, what he said does not contradict Pancasila’s philosophy and constitutes his fundamental rights. Because he didn’t want anything to do with the police, he also sought government approval. Through a letter to the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, he requested that the religious chronicle on his KTP be transformed into a belief in the perfection of Almighty God. Also read: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake rocked Malang, residents scattered from their homes According to him, he acquired this belief after studying tarikat at the ma’rifat level. Unfortunately, learning tarekat is done without the guidance of a teacher. Since my birth, I am a Muslim and I deepened my Islamic education at the level of learning tarikat. In Islam, it is forbidden to apostate. One of the ways I got out of Islam is to establish the Tilaco faith, ”he said. He said that so far the feed he created has had no followers. He had not recruited followers before the government granted recognition and authorization to his sect. In response to this, President of the Indonesian Council of Ulemas (MUI) Maros , South Sulawesi, Syamsu Khalik said his party had not yet considered the issue of the new flow. “I have not explored it. But what is clear is that its teachings are outside the pillars of Islam and the faith, it is clear that they are not true,” he said. he declared, Friday (05/21/2021) Also Read: Uncover Mystery Of Burnt Car In Maros, Police Await Hospital Autopsy Results In his confession, Solomon had indeed studied a certain link for a long time. In fact, he claims to have attained the level of ma’rifat from the results of his own contemplation without any guidance from the teacher. If there really isn’t, (the teacher) is definitely a devil. We are currently discovering what his motivation is, ”he continued. Khalik suspected that the emergence of this belief could be caused by deep depression. He also plans to have a dialogue with Solomon to regain his belief. (Thread)

