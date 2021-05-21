Ajit Pawar criticizes PM Modi for failing to provide aid to other cyclone-stricken states unlike Gujarat – Punekar News





Pune, May 21, 2021: Maharashtra Chief Deputy Minister Ajit Pawar today hosted a covid-19 review meeting in Pune, saying that the number of positive cases has decreased in Pune district and that there was an increase in the number of discharged patients. After the meeting, while addressing the media, Pawar sharply criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for providing humanitarian aid of Rs 1000 crore to Gujarat while neglecting other cyclone affected states like Maharashtra, Kerala , Tamil Nadu and Goa which were affected due to cyclone. “Like Gujarat, if other cyclone-stricken states had also received relief funds from the center, it would have been fair to all. Affected states also reportedly felt the prime minister was looking after them as well, he said. During the Covid-19 review meeting, Pawar said: The state government is constantly in talks with vaccine makers, the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech who have pledged to increase the production of the Covid-19 vaccine in the coming years. month. He said Maharashtra carried out maximum vaccination in the country. “We make sure that whoever received their first vaccine receives the second dose on time. We have therefore stopped vaccinating 18 to 44 year olds and priority is given to the second dose. Pune and Mumbai Municipal Corporation has launched a global tender, the state is also doing its best to obtain the vaccines. All types of beds are now available in public and private hospitals. However, the number of cases has not declined as expected in rural areas. And there is no shortage of injecting Remdesivir, Pawar informed. 300 cases of black fungus in Pune “Currently, there are over 300 cases of black fungi in Pune. And many of them are not from Pune but are residents of other neighborhoods. There is a shortage of injections needed to treat patients with mucormycosis. If 300 patients are there in Pune it requires around 1800 injections per day and in the field the required number is not available. A person with Mucormycosis disease should receive six injections per day. The total cost of these injections in a month would cost around lakhs. And so we decided to include his treatment in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MPJAY) program, ”said Pawar. He further informed: “In a recent meeting with the Prime Minister, our Minister of Health also requested that these injections be administered in the states in the required number. We also tried to talk to its manufacturers and were informed that they were asked to hand over all injections only to the central government. And the center will further divide which state should receive the number of injections. “ Keep up with Punekar: Read on

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos