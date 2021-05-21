Politics
Turkish President Erdogan calls for equal access to vaccines
ANKARA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday denounced “grave injustices” in the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines, urging world leaders to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all.
Speaking at the Virtual Global Health Summit hosted by Italy, Erdogan said 80% of the world’s vaccines have been secured by high- or upper-middle-income countries.
“While a majority of the population in developed countries has been vaccinated with at least one dose, this rate has not even reached 1% in sub-Saharan Africa,” he said. “We support the efforts of multilateral financial institutions and initiatives for equitable access to vaccines.”
Emphasizing that Turkey has tried to share the vaccines it has with other countries, Erdogan said: “As soon as it is ready, we will offer our locally developed vaccine for the benefit of our citizens, as well as all of humanity. . “
Turkey has so far sent medical devices and equipment to 158 countries and 12 international organizations, he told world leaders.
“We have organized training programs for the manufacture of personal protective equipment to strengthen the capacities of some developing countries,” he said.
“We have paid special attention to the needs of disadvantaged populations,” Erdogan said, referring to Turkey’s efforts to ensure that four million refugees in the country have “uninterrupted access to health services”.
On anti-coronavirus restrictions, he said that “control measures must be coordinated and proportionate, must respect the delicate balance between health and the economy, and strengthen the central position of the World Health Organization ( WHO) ”.
He stressed the “central role of WHO” in strengthening the global health system, saying: “We support the ongoing reform process in this regard.”
Erdogan said international travel and tourism should be made possible by ensuring adequate health and hygiene conditions.
The Turkish president warned against “new walls and a new type of discrimination between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated”. Many countries introduce “vaccine passports” – proof of vaccination – as a condition of entry.
“There is no justification for a WHO member country refusing to accept a vaccine approved by this body,” he said.
Earlier this month, the WHO listed China’s Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving it the green light to be rolled out worldwide. However, it has not yet been approved by the EU.
Other vaccines approved by the United Nations health agency are Pfizer / BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen and Moderna.
The Turkish leader argued that “establishing a ‘database of good practices’ among G20 countries would facilitate action against future crises.”
“The initiative to postpone debt payments has prevented the pandemic from escalating into a global debt crisis,” he said.
