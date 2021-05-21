Boris Johnson calls for new international treaty on pandemic preparedness





Prime Minister Boris Johnson Boris Johnson said the world was just as disunited as Achilles and Agamemnon before the coronavirus pandemic, as he called for a new international treaty to not only tackle this global threat, but also into the future. Addressing the global health summit hosted by Italy and the EU in Rome, the prime minister referred to the Iliad when drawing comparisons between the plague of the ancient Greek epic and the coronavirus outbreak . Speaking virtually at the event, Mr Johnson said: I would like to remind everyone, certainly my fellow Europeans, that Western literature begins with a bitter political struggle over how to deal with a zoonotic plague, because , as you will recall, the Iliad, the fountain of Western literature, opens with an argument between Achilles and Agamemnon after the arrival of a new deadly zoonotic disease, striking first mules and then dogs, then human beings. Mr Johnson said Achilles would have been part of the pro-lockdown party and he said they have to get out of there, while Agamemnon strongly disagrees. He said: My point is that almost 2,800 years later the world has been just as disunited, I’m afraid, as Achilles and Agamemnon. And I think the time has come to come together and beat the pandemic and prevent another. Mr Johnson said that just as World War II forged global defense cooperation, he hoped to establish a new international pandemic preparedness treaty with the World Health Organization (WHO), which would define the steps every country should take to prevent another deadly epidemic. . He said this included zero tariffs on important medical equipment and a global network of zoonosis research centers, so we could identify dangerous pathogens that could pass from animal to human, dog to mule by the way. by man to return to the Iliad or from bats. to pangolins, etc. He added: The time has come to move away from the temptations of competing nationalism (…) and instead reaffirm the power, the duty, the need for nations to act together, to build a collective defense against it. common enemy of disease and protect all of our people for generations to come. The speech was not the first time Mr Johnson has compared the pandemic to the story of the Iliad. In January, he used the comparison to speculate on the origin of the disease. He said at the time that the pandemic was the product of an imbalance in man’s relationship with the natural world. Like the original plague that struck the Greeks that I seem to remember in the first book of the Iliad, it is a zoonotic disease, he said. It originates from bats or pangolins, from the insane belief that if you crush the scales of a pangolin, you will somehow become more powerful or whatever people believe is from this collision. between humanity and the natural world and we must stop. he. The speech at the World Health Summit follows announcements of government support for a new global surveillance network to detect emerging diseases before they cause new pandemics. WHO is leading work to develop the global pandemic radar to monitor and track new infections and variants. And the UK and the UK-based Wellcome Trust are among the nations and other organizations supporting this initiative. Downing Street said it would draw on UK health security expertise to create a network of monitoring centers, which should be operational before the end of the year.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos