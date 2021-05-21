Pakistanis unite to support Palestinians





People carry flags, chanting slogans to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and to protest against Israel, at a rally in Karachi, Pakistan on May 21, 2021. REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro

Ten of the thousands of Pakistanis marched on Friday in support of the Palestinians as a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect after 11 days of fighting, but a bomb explosion killed six people during a rally in southwest Pakistan.

Shrugging off restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, people waved Palestinian flags and placards that read “All Unite to Liberate Palestine” and “Boycott Israel” at rallies, many of which are being held. by Islamic groups, in a number of cities across the country, including Islamabad and Karachi.

In Peshawar, demonstrators burned Israeli flags.

The bombing, which also injured 13 people, took place in the town of Chaman in Balochistan province, near the border with Afghanistan, the region’s police chief Jafar told Reuters. Khan, by phone. Read more

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Karachi police disrupted a rally organized by the Islamist Jamaat-e-Islami party when protesters trying to march on the US consulate in the port city caused a massive traffic jam.

“The Palestinian issue is more a humanitarian issue than a religious issue. You don’t have to be a Muslim or a Christian to condemn everything that is happening in Palestine. You have to be a human being to condemn it,” he said. Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain told foreign media on Friday.

Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country, has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

Prime Minister Imran Khan applauded Friday’s rallies across Pakistan and said international public opinion was tilted in favor of the Palestinians.

The Foreign Ministry said in a tweet that Pakistan continues to believe that peace in the Middle East depends on the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian state alongside Israel.

Israel and Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, claimed victory on Friday when the ceasefire, brokered by Egypt, entered into force. Read more

