To interpret the meaning of Hamas’ letter to Jokowi, expert: Indonesia must be wise





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh sent a letter to President Joko Widodo. So what is the real meaning of the letter from the leaders of Hamas? Professor of International Law Studies, Faculty of Law, University of Indonesia (UI), Professor Hikmahanto Juwana first explained that the letter came from the experience of two factions in Palestine, namely Hamas and Fatah . According to him, Hamas and Fatah have different political orientations and different ways of gaining independence. Also read: Hamas calls for Jokowi and Indonesia’s support on Palestine “The first thing to understand is that in Palestine there are two factions competing with each other in terms of political orientation and how to achieve independence, namely Hamas and Fatah.” “Hamas is dominant and controls Gaza while Fatah is dominant and controls the West Bank. They are two different places and are separated by areas controlled by Israel,” Hikmahanto said when contacted. DW Indonesia, Thursday (20/5/2021). Hikmahanto said the incident in East Jerusalem was an area controlled by the Fatah faction, while the Hamas faction controlled the Gaza Strip, which had been bombarded with rockets by Israel. Meanwhile, he said Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was from Fatah. Thanks for reading Kompas.com.

Register now E-mail “The incident in East Jerusalem yesterday took place in an area controlled by Fatah. Meanwhile, rockets were launched into Israel from Gaza. Currently, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on the election results comes from Fatah,” he said. Then Hikmahanto explained that the two factions in Palestine were also the cause of the division of voices of Middle Eastern countries in determining attitudes regarding the conflict between Israel and Palestine. “This has resulted in the Middle Eastern countries not being unanimous in making decisions within the OIC. Iran supports Hamas while the majority of Arab countries support Fatah. Now Iran and most Arab countries have conflicting political views, ”he explained. Read also: Gaza Palestine today: Israel and Hamas announce a ceasefire “Hamas letter must be treated with wisdom” So what is the relationship between these facts and the letter sent by Hamas to Jokowi? Hikmahanto argued that the letter could make sense for Indonesia to take a stand in support of a faction. For this reason, Hikmahanto warned Indonesia to exercise wisdom in responding to the letter.

