Donald Trump sued for $ 22 million by civil rights group for calling COVID-19 the ‘Chinese virus’





Former President Donald Trump learns that the casual use of harmful words has consequences, as he would be sued by a civil rights group for repeatedly calling COVID-19 a “Chinese virus” – thus putting the Chinese Americans’ lives in danger.

The Chinese Coalition for American Civil Rights (CACRC) says Trump’s use of the phrase and similar terms has caused irreparable harm to the Chinese-American community.

“Trump’s extreme and outrageous conduct has been carried out throughout the pandemic without recklessly caring whether such conduct would cause emotional distress to Chinese Americans,” the lawsuit says.

The CACRC seeks compensation of approximately $ 22.9 million, alleging libel and infliction of emotional distress.

Jason Miller – Trump’s senior adviser – hit back at the civil rights group, calling the trial “crazy” and “silly,” adding: “it will be dismissed if it ever sees a courtroom.” “

Miller continued, “It’s a complete joke, and if I were the lawyer who brought him in, I would fear punishment,” he told The Hill.

During his tenure and after being kicked out of the White House, the former president regularly referred to the coronavirus as a “Chinese virus”, “Wuhan virus” and “kung flu”, and even defended his use of the term when confronted with.

At a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in June 2020, Trump publicly called Covid-19 a “kung flu”. “By the way, it’s a disease, without a doubt, [that] has more names than any disease in history. I can name the kung flu, I can name 19 different versions of names, ”he said during the heated speech.

After being condemned by fellow politicians and civil rights groups for his use of the hurtful phrase, Trump’s White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended his use of the inflammatory statement.

“It ties it back to where it came from,” McEnany said, saying Mr. Trump was pointing out that the virus started in China. She later said, “The president doesn’t think it’s offensive that the virus has come from China,” the WSJ reported.

Many argue that the 45th President’s casual use of the term has led to an increase in violence and discrimination against the Asian American community.

A study published in March found that there had been an almost 150% increase in reports of anti-Asian hate crimes in 2020 following the first reported outbreak of the coronavirus.

The lawsuit was first reported by TMZ.

