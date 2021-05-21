Pakistan celebrates Palestine Day as FM accused of anti-Semitism | News from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict





Islamabad, Pakistan Nationwide Palestine Day protests were held across Pakistan in solidarity with the Palestinians as the country’s foreign minister was accused of anti-Semitism during an appearance on US television .

Protests involving hundreds of people took place in Karachi, the country’s largest city, as well as in the eastern city of Lahore, the capital Islamabad, and elsewhere on Friday after Muslim prayers at noon.

It was just an expression on behalf of the Pakistani people and the Pakistani government that we support the Palestinian people and strongly condemn the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians and also the [raiding] of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Pakistani Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

The protests came after the announcement of a ceasefire by Israel and Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the suspension of hostilities, an 11-day conflict that saw at least 232 Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, with 12 Israelis killed by Palestinian rocket fire.

On Friday, the tenuous ceasefire was tested when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Israel-occupied East Jerusalem, firing tear gas at worshipers after Friday prayers.

Information Minister Chaudhry called previous Israeli raids on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque unacceptable and condemned the indiscriminate and excessive use of force by the Israeli occupation forces. [targeting] Innocent Palestinians.

In Pakistan, protesters waved Pakistani and Palestinian flags in numerous protests across the country after Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a day of solidarity earlier this week.

In Islamabad, hundreds of people gathered at a rally organized by the religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami, in which speakers called for an end to the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.

An explosion occurred at a pro-Palestine rally in the southwestern town of Chaman, killing at least seven people and injuring 17 others, hospital officials said. There was no immediate claim of liability.

A pro-Palestinian rally in Islamabad, Pakistan [Asad Hashim/Al Jazeera]

FM accused of anti-Semitism

Earlier on Friday, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshis remarks sparked controversy and he was accused of anti-Semitism by a reporter during an interview with US news channel CNN.

Qureshi began the interview, which took place before the ceasefire was announced, saying he believed world opinion was changing and public pressure was mounting, rendering a ceasefire. – inevitable fire.

Israel is the loser, he said. They lose the media war, despite their connections. They lose the media war.

Pressed by journalist Bianna Golodryga on what Qureshi meant by relations, the foreign minister said: Deep pockets.

They are very influential people, I mean they control the media, he added, in response to a follow-up question.

Journalist Golodryga then accused Qureshi of making an anti-Semitic remark, a claim he denied.

Pakistan’s foreign office later released a brief statement on the accusation, denying any wrongdoing by the foreign minister.

The remarks of foreign ministers made during his interview with CNN cannot be interpreted as anti-Semitic by any stretch of the imagination, Pakistani foreign ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said.

Any change to the foreign ministers’ remarks would unfortunately prove exactly what he was arguing.

Common anti-Semitic tropes include long-held myths that Jews control the media, as well as the economy, governance, and global institutions.

Asad Hashim is Al Jazeeras’ digital correspondent in Pakistan. He tweets @AsadHashim.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos