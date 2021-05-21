Samyukta Kisan Morcha writes to Prime Minister Modi to resume discussions on agricultural laws: The Tribune India





New Delhi, May 21 Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of more than 40 protesting farmer unions, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, calling for the resumption of talks on the three agricultural laws they have been campaigning against at Delhi’s borders since November of last year. Several rounds of talks between farmers and the government have failed to break the deadlock over the three central pieces of legislation. The farmers’ organization said in a statement on Friday that it had again called on the government to restart a dialogue with the protesting farmers. A government panel met with peasant leaders on January 22. There have been no talks between the two sides since January 26 when the rally of agricultural tractors in the nation’s capital turned violent. “Today the Samyukta Kisan Morcha wrote a letter to the Prime Minister, asking for the resumption of talks with the farmers. This letter addresses several aspects of the farmers’ movement and the ignorant attitude of the government, ”SKM said in the statement. He said that if the protesting farmers do not wish to expose anyone to the health risks of the pandemic, they “cannot give up the fight either, because it is a matter of life and death, and also of future generations”. “Any democratic government would have repealed the three laws that were rejected by the farmers in whose name they were passed, and seized the opportunity to provide a legal guarantee of PSM to all farmers … as head of government of the largest democracy in the world, it is up to you to resume a serious and sincere dialogue with farmers, ”the letter read. The farmers’ organization had recently announced to observe May 26 as a “black day” to mark the six months of their demonstration at the Delhi borders. On May 26, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal called on people to raise black flags from their homes, vehicles and shops to protest controversial agricultural laws. Hundreds of farmers have camped at Delhi’s borders since November 2020, demanding that the Agricultural Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act of 2020, Farmers’ Agreement (Empowerment and Protection) on Insurance for Agricultural Prices and Services, 2020 and the Basics The 2020 Commodity (Amendment) Law will be rescinded and a new law will be enacted to ensure a minimum support price for crops. However, the government has maintained that the laws are favorable to farmers. PTI







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos