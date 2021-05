Snubbed by the West, China courts ASEAN at Belt and Road fair

CHONGQING, China – The Belt and Road Exhibition held in southwest China and which kicked off this week was touted as an opportunity to “join the West for a bright future”. The guest list featured a who’s who of blue-chip Western companies invited to invest in the massive infrastructure project that is a centerpiece of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s foreign policy. The only problem, none of them showed. In response, Chinese organizers are using the exhibition, which held its opening ceremony on Friday, as a venue to highlight partnerships with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. US and European businesses stayed on the sidelines of the third annual conference as human rights concerns – and trade tensions with Washington – enveloped China. Microsoft, ExxonMobil, Walmart and Daimler, among others, were initially approached to attend the West China International Investment and Trade Fair in metropolitan Chongqing. All refused to send executives to the expo or affiliated events. “We will deepen economic exchanges with ASEAN and share business opportunities in China’s inner region,” Chongqing Mayor Tang Liangzhi said at the event. Tang oversees economic policy under the leadership of Chen Min’er, the secretary of the Communist Party in Chongqing, the city’s top position. Chen is considered a close ally of Xi. Senior government officials from Singapore, Vietnam, Laos and other Belt and Road countries were present at the exhibit. Marubeni, the Japanese trading group, said it had agreed to strategic ties with Chongqing in areas such as infrastructure and logistics. This is the third West China International Fair after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus. The event grossed 228.5 billion yuan ($ 35.4 billion) in contracts for large projects, according to figures from the Chongqing government, down 30% from the 2019 total. The Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Chongqing Municipal Government and other organizations started the fair in 2018, the year after Chen became the boss of Chongqing. It debuted as a bigger extravaganza than similar previous events in an attempt to accelerate Belt and Road, which seeks to connect Asia with Europe and Africa. Chongqing is positioned as the link between rail networks extending to Europe and sea routes to Southeast Asia. Relations with the United States and Europe, however, have deteriorated due to reported abuses by China against Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region, as well as Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and international tensions. strait with Taiwan.







