They are the 2 general commanders of the suppression of the KKB, the 1st ex-guard of Kopassus Jokowi

Friday May 21, 2021 – 6:29 PM WIB
Police Brigadier General Harry Langgie (left), Nemangkawi Chief of Operations. Photo: ANTARA News Papua / Satgas Humas Nemangkawi
jpnn.com, JAYAPURA – Combined TNI-Polri staff who are members of the Nemangkawi task force are tasked with suppressing the armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua.
The point of success of each field task is the strong collaboration between TNI and Polri, namely through the synergy of communication and collaboration accompanied by a joint evaluation of each activity that has been carried out.
The Nemangkawi Task Force itself is currently led by one-star general figure Brigadier General Pol Roycke Harry Langie as the Nemangkawi Polri Chief of Operations from 2020 to present.
Brigadier General Roycke Harry Langie and TNI’s Nemangkawi Chief of Operations Brigadier General Tri Budi Utomo must lead their subordinates into the field to completely crush the KKB which is now labeled a terrorist.
The two generals are a collaboration of accomplished leaders. Brigadier General Pol Roycke Harry Langie is a former Deputy Chief of Police in Bali and currently a senior Indonesian National Police officer who has served as the main factor in criminal investigations in Bareskrim Polri since February 18, 2021, as well. as simultaneously as head of operations Nemangkawi representative of the Indonesian national police / chief of police of Nemangkawi.
Most of his detective duties include Head of Indramayu Police Detective Unit (1995), Head of Mobile Detective Unit of West Java Regional Police Detective Unit / Chief from the West Java Regional Police Research Unit, Ditserse Polda Jabar (1999), Director of General Criminal Investigations at the Regional Police. Metropolitan Jakarta Raya / Dirreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya (2018), Head of the Investigative Office of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Indonesian National Police / Karowassidik Bareskrim Polri (2019).
Meanwhile, Brigadier General TNI Tri Budi Utomo is a soldier from Kopassus who was previously President Joko Widodo’s bodyguard, namely as Group A commander of Paspampres in 2019.
After leaving Paspampres, Tri was commander of Korem 052 / Wijayakrama and since August 27, 2020, he assumed the mandate of representative of Kopassus.
SPONSORED CONTENT
Loading…
Loading…
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit