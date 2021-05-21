They are the 2 general commanders of the suppression of the KKB, the 1st ex-guard of Kopassus Jokowi

Police Brigadier General Harry Langgie (left), Nemangkawi Chief of Operations. Photo: ANTARA News Papua / Satgas Humas Nemangkawi

jpnn.com, JAYAPURA – Combined TNI-Polri staff who are members of the Nemangkawi task force are tasked with suppressing the armed criminal group (KKB) in Papua.

The point of success of each field task is the strong collaboration between TNI and Polri, namely through the synergy of communication and collaboration accompanied by a joint evaluation of each activity that has been carried out.

The Nemangkawi Task Force itself is currently led by one-star general figure Brigadier General Pol Roycke Harry Langie as the Nemangkawi Polri Chief of Operations from 2020 to present.

Brigadier General Roycke Harry Langie and TNI’s Nemangkawi Chief of Operations Brigadier General Tri Budi Utomo must lead their subordinates into the field to completely crush the KKB which is now labeled a terrorist.

The two generals are a collaboration of accomplished leaders. Brigadier General Pol Roycke Harry Langie is a former Deputy Chief of Police in Bali and currently a senior Indonesian National Police officer who has served as the main factor in criminal investigations in Bareskrim Polri since February 18, 2021, as well. as simultaneously as head of operations Nemangkawi representative of the Indonesian national police / chief of police of Nemangkawi.

Most of his detective duties include Head of Indramayu Police Detective Unit (1995), Head of Mobile Detective Unit of West Java Regional Police Detective Unit / Chief from the West Java Regional Police Research Unit, Ditserse Polda Jabar (1999), Director of General Criminal Investigations at the Regional Police. Metropolitan Jakarta Raya / Dirreskrimum Polda Metro Jaya (2018), Head of the Investigative Office of the Criminal Investigation Bureau of the Indonesian National Police / Karowassidik Bareskrim Polri (2019).

Meanwhile, Brigadier General TNI Tri Budi Utomo is a soldier from Kopassus who was previously President Joko Widodo’s bodyguard, namely as Group A commander of Paspampres in 2019.

After leaving Paspampres, Tri was commander of Korem 052 / Wijayakrama and since August 27, 2020, he assumed the mandate of representative of Kopassus.