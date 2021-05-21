Opinion | The Cuomo / Trump manual for surviving a scandal





On some level, you have to admire Cuomos’ moxie: around the same time they were taking the heat in the press for their favoritism test, they were also jumping on another brilliant ethical line as if they were playing Dutch doubles. . As The Washington Post reported on Thursday night, on several occasions in early 2021, Chris gave Andrew advice on how to respond to allegations of sexual harassment. Chris deserves the obvious blow for attempting to serve both the political career of two brothers and his duty as a journalist above the fray. But Andrew deserves one, too, for actively compromising the little brothers’ careers by asking him for political advice. Chris advice? Defy resignation calls, he reportedly told Andrew. Even though CNN admitted that a presenter should never give a polo shirt such confidential advice, the network gave Chris yet another goodbye! No reprimand was pronounced. CNN, however, called his conduct inappropriate and insisted that he will not participate in such conversations in the future.

At the peak of his Thursday night show, Chris was both contrite and defiant, much like Richard Nixon in his Checkers speech. Cuomo apologized for advising his brother, calling it a mistake, saying it wouldn’t happen again and admitting it puts his colleagues in a bad spot. But he also categorically defended his behavior. I am family first. Job in the second place, he said. He solicited the sympathy of his audience by claiming that he had refrained from covering his brother in a journalistic manner and had never attempted to influence CNN’s coverage of Andrew. The mea culpa sounded weak because Chris had covered his brother in the most flattering light between March and June in 2020, as he interviewed his brother at least nine times on the air about the Covid-19 response to New York. For one, these Q&A, which CNN made a lot of noise about, were flattering affairs, filled with the gags and slap of towels that served to polish Andrews as a pandemic savior and humanize his gruff political image. . The savior’s scenario was, of course, wrong. Cuomo aides, The New York Times reported in March this year, rewrote a nursing home report to cover up the higher death toll from Covid.

The Cuomos’ skill in braving their scandals makes one wonder if Al Franken might not have been too quick to give in to the pressure and step down from his Senate seat in 2017 after being accused of making abuses. unwanted sexual advances a decade earlier. This thought must have occurred to Franken’s mind after Ralph Northam, the Democratic Governor of Virginias, clung after the black-faced photos made the news in 2019. Northam played down the criticism, issued a slight apology and kept his office. He has never been stronger politically.

The master of the storm out of the scandal, however, must be Donald Trump. Time and time again, during his first presidential campaign, he has said things about Mexicans, John McCain, wife of Ted Cruz, father of Ted Cruz and via a video archive video of the body part where he liked to catch women, who should have thrown him out of politics and public life. But Trumps’ secret has been to always operate unashamedly, never to let hissing and criticism hurt him. Oh, he denied having sex with an adult film actress and former Playboy pin-up, but with so little emphasis it was easy to read his denials as confirmations. And that continued throughout his presidency, with his comments on shitty countries and his forgiveness of suspected war criminals and his disregard for the emoluments clause and his flippant racism and everything in between. The grime of scandal and the grit of disgrace never locked Trumps’ gears enough to slow him down. Even today, the January 6 parody, for which he bears enormous and enduring blame, does little to damage his political fortunes. Want to accuse him of having attempted a coup? Go ahead. His orange skin can take it.

Could Trump have wielded his powers of immodesty so brilliantly if Bill Clinton had not endured the punishment for his own sex scandals? Clinton wanted there to be many ways of saying that his life was his own business, that his marriage was not perfect, and also the lie that he hadn’t had sex with this woman before he finally had sex. sleep. The biggest difference between Trump and Clinton, however, is the way they take their collages. Trump stands up and takes him like a masochist with a face that says: Is this all you’ve got? Clinton grows sheepish, angry at times, but ends up pulling his head and tender parts inside himself like a turtle and lets his critics hammer his shell until they tire.

What makes the Cuomos and people like Trump feel so bulletproof? All three have their catalysts. Andrew’s popularity skyrocketed in the early days of Covid as he played the role of a competent administrator on television. Even though recent polls show a measurable drop in his approval rating, he still has a lock on some of his most loyal voters, unions and black leaders. Meanwhile, Chris appears to be casting some sort of spell on CNN, which has held him back for indiscretions that would see him fired or at least suspended elsewhere. What about Trump? He thinks the 74 million people who voted for him in the 2020 presidential election can’t be wrong, so why should he change?

Judging by their responses this week, Cuomos’ long-term strategy appears to be to hang on and slow their way out of their problems. Chris apologizes for what he did but defends it as a service to his family, a defense that broadcaster Chris would never let Trump get away with. Andrew, the more brutal of the two, continues to dismiss his criticisms. Earlier this week, The New York Times reported that Andrew would make $ 5.1 million from his pandemic book, and at a press conference on Thursday he dismissed a question that accused him of taking advantage of the New Yorkers deceased. This is stupid. Next question, said Andrew.

We are unassailable, Andrew and Chris seem to say, even when we are transparently doing something wrong. Come to us whatever you want because we have the will and the power to outlive you. If the Cuomo Brothers are successful with their starting strategy, which is to be expected, prepare for a new wave of moral schemes that will mimic their moves.

******

I still think Andrew Cuomo looks like heavy film noir. Isn’t it out of the past? Send broadcast suggestions to [email protected]. My email alerts remind me that Andrew wanted to run for President. My Twitter account thinks he could play a compromised president in a movie. My RSS feed is looking at Detour tonight.

