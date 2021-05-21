Big weddings allowed from June 21, Boris Johnson should announce





Despite the doubt expressed by scientists, Professor Chris Whitty, the chief medical officer, told the country at the same press conference that modeling groups are now convinced that the Indian variant is more transmissible. A second paper published on Friday by Sage of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine suggested that the Indian variant increased the R number to 1.64 in some areas, but warned that it could not be generalized to the entire UK. The team warned that there could be specific risk factors for increased transmission in some areas. Health officials are currently investigating a new so-called triple mutant after 49 cases were found in Yorkshire and the Humber region. However, PHE said there was no evidence to suggest that it is more transmissible than other variants, or that the vaccines would be less effective. Downing Street said the variant is being watched and stressed that we will not hesitate to take any action we believe is necessary to try to combat the transmission of all variants. Meanwhile, a Bedford school will return to distance learning after cases of Indian variants forced more than 300 students into self-isolation. Bedford Academy, which is part of the Heart Academies Trust, said the decision to close the school followed a significant number of Covid-19 cases in Bedford and in our wider school community. About 350 students at the school are currently self-isolating. Distance learning will last for one week starting Monday, May 24. David Morris, Managing Director of the Trust, said: Despite continuing strict cleaning procedures, the extensive use of face masks for students and staff, regardless of national guidelines, and continuing hygiene education, we have not been able to control the rapid spread of the virus. The school said it had made the decision to close its buildings to most students, excluding key workers and vulnerable children, after discussions with the government, the PHE and the Bedford Borough Council.

