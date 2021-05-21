Donald Trump sued for calling Covid a “ Chinese virus ” and “ harming Asians ”





The China-US Coalition for Civil Rights has sued former President Donald Trump for calling Covid-19 a Chinese virus (Photos: Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump has been prosecuted for calling Covid-19 a Chinese virus, by a civil rights group that claims to have inflicted damage on Asian Americans.

In its federal complaint, the Chinese American Civil Rights Coalition (CACRC) alleges that Trump repeatedly refers to the coronavirus as the Chinese virus, the Wuhan virus and the Kung flu as the president caused an increase in crimes against Americans Chinese and Asian Americans.

Extreme and scandalous conduct by Trump has been waged throughout the pandemic with reckless disregard as to whether such conduct would cause emotional distress for Chinese Americans, the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District says Thursday. from New York.

The lawsuit, first obtained by TMZ, claims the origins of Covid-19 are still unclear and that Trump knew about it by making the derogatory remarks. He states that words have consequences especially on the part of those in powerful and influential positions.

Trump intentionally repeated the defamatory remarks to serve his own personal and political interests with an astonishing level of wickedness and neglect, gravely injuring Chinese-American communities in the process, the complaint says.

Trump’s senior adviser Jason Miller called the lawsuit a joke and said the lawyer who brought it should fear punishment.

This is a senseless, silly trial that is specious at best, and it will be thrown out if he ever sees a courtroom, Miller said in a statement to The Hill on Friday.

In March 2020, as the virus spread across the United States, a photo of Trump’s notes went viral showing the corona in the crossed out coronavirus word and Chinese written in its place. A study released this month by the University of California, San Francisco found that the Chinese virus Trumps tweet caused an increase in anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter.

Trump defended his sentences by saying: This is from China, which is why. I want to be specific. Last May, after clashing with an Asian-American journalist, Trump claimed that Asian Americans and Chinese Americans were themselves angry with China.

Asian Americans are VERY angry with what China has done to our country and the world, Trump tweeted. Chinese Americans are the most angry of all. I don’t blame them!

The CACRC seeks $ 1 for every Asian and Pacific Islander American living in the United States, or $ 22.9 million. The group said it would use the funds to open a museum showcasing the history and exploits of Asian Americans in the country.

