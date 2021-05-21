Politics
China, Russia and strengthening nuclear cooperation
(MENAFN – Asia Times) China and Russia innovated Wednesday in the installation of four nuclear reactors in two power plants in China, during a virtual ceremony in the presence of leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Poutin. The event brought together nuclear officials and engineers from both countries.
The reactors will have a total annual output of 37.6 billion kilowatt-hours and will be built opposite existing nuclear power plants in Tianwan and Xudabao in eastern Jiangsu and northeastern Liaoning provinces.
He Lifeng, head of the National Development and Reform Commission of the State Council, a champion of nuclear energy, said at the ceremony that the reactors will be operating at full capacity by 2026 and may reduce emissions annual carbon dioxide emissions of 30.7 million tonnes.
He said the nuclear projects were proof that Beijing was meeting its 2060 carbon neutral pledge made by Xi at the United Nations last year.
Xi and Putin attended the inauguration ceremony on Wednesday. Photo: CCTV screenshot
Xinhua reported that the bulldozers had already started working in Tianwan and Xujiabao.
The state-owned China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) takes delivery of key components from the Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corp plant in Rostovskaya after the two sides define the parameters for the design and collaboration.
The reactors, which will be built to the specifications of Rosatom’s VVER-1200 pressurized water unit, were featured in a series of large-scale energy cooperation agreements signed by Xi and Putin during the latter’s visit. in China in June 2018.
CNNC subsequently signed a $ 1.7 billion purchase agreement with Rosatom’s export arm in January 2019.
Separate reports from the Xinhua Daily said the sprawling eight-reactor Tianwan plant, located in the port city of Lianyungang, Jiangsu, was an example of partnerships in which Russia provided reactor know-how. and China has spent billions of yuan on licenses and parts.
Tianwan’s first four reactors are of the VVER-1000 type, and three of them have been in commercial operation since 2007 when demand for electricity skyrocketed when Jiangsu’s economy took off.
Rosatom said in 2019 that it was bringing vital know-how to the Tianwan project as the Russians led the design of reactor cores and other integrated systems for electrical control and instruments, fire safety and communications.
The extent to which China draws on Russian talent is evident, since CNNC’s role in expanding Tianwan’s capacity has been largely as an importer of prefabricated components to Russia, ranging from pressure containers, from the reactor core shields to the main circulation pipelines.
Xinhua said only peripheral equipment would come from the country, with Rosatom defining all quality specifications.
Future units will gradually be indigenous, or at least hybrid, of Russian and Chinese technologies. With Rosatom’s consent, CNNC reportedly experimented with its own modifications to the original Russian design of Tianwan’s No.5 and 6 reactors, now also in commercial operation.
That said, the last pair of units to be assembled there will be built to the more advanced VVER-1200 standards with little input from China, as CNNC is attracted, among other improvements, to higher automation and impressive durability of the units. basic parts, including under pressure. containers and steam generators whose lifespan has been doubled to 60 years.
Six of the eight reactors at China’s Tianwan Power Plant use Russian technology and parts. Photos: Handouts
However, the uncertain market outlook for China’s Hualong reactors, which are in commercial production at other plants in Pakistan, is missing from the state’s media coverage.
But the plan to export the technology to the UK has seen a big comeback in recent years, with regulatory red tape threatening to curb CNNC’s overseas expansion.
Xi was full of praise when he greeted Putin, saying Tianwan and Xujiabao’s projects have the support of both countries.
When CNNC builds Tianwan and Xujiabao as hubs for next-generation nuclear power, Rosatom also likely sees its connection with the Chinese state-owned company conducive to its overseas sales.
CNNC deputy general manager Shen Yanfeng told China News Service that Rosatom will organize site visits to the two Chinese factories for potential foreign customers and energy officials from third countries.
