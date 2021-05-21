May 21 Headlines: PM Modi warns of black fungus; Radhika Apte on Naked Video Leak and Other News

Relatives of missing people who were on a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea wait outside a mortuary at a Mumbai hospital. | Photo credit: AP

New Delhi: Friday saw a number of major developments, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fight against COVID was long and that precautions needed to be taken against the black fungus. In addition, a ceasefire was observed in the Gaza Strip after 11 days of artillery exchange. Here are the biggest headlines of the day:

The fight against COVID-19 will be long; we must take precautions against black fungi: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with doctors, paramedics and other frontline health workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, highlighting the looming situation of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the readiness of COVID and non-COVID hospitals. Read more

Surface case of ‘white fungus’ in India – check why it is considered more dangerous than ‘black fungus’

Four patients with white fungal infection were detected at the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar. According to health experts, white fungal infection is considered to be more dangerous than mucormycosis because it affects the lungs as well as other parts of the body, including the nails, skin, stomach, kidneys, brain, private parts and mouth. Read more

RBI to transfer surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to central government

RBI has decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the central government. The decision was taken at the 589th meeting of the RBI Central Board of Directors on May 21, 2021. “With the change of the Reserve Bank’s accounting year to April-March (early July-June), Board discussed the operation of the Reserve Bank of India during the nine-month transitional period (July 2020-March 2021) and approved the annual report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the transitional period. The Board also approved transferring a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the central government for the nine-month accounting period ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021), ”RBI said. Read more

Ceasefire settles in Gaza as 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict ends

Eleven days of fighting and bloodshed ended on Friday with the entry into force of a ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas at 2 a.m. The truce, which was “mutual and simultaneous,” was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Thursday evening. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was negotiated by Egypt. US President Joe Biden hailed the truce as a “real opportunity” for lasting peace in the Middle East. Read more

Bank stocks gain 976 points at Sensex, Nifty settles at 15175

Indian stock markets finished sharply higher on Friday, led by purchases of bank stocks. positive global markets also boosted sentiment. The Sensex closed 975.62 points or 1.97% higher at 50,540.48 while the benchmark NSE Nifty50 stood at 269.25 points or 1.81% higher at 15,175.30 . Bank stocks continued their rally in the last hour of trading after a string of fourth-quarter numbers from banking giant State Bank of India, which ended up 4.33%. Nifty Bank, NSE’s banking sub-index, closed 3.82% higher. Read more

Radhika Apte opens up on her naked video leak: ‘I couldn’t get out of the house for four days’

While filming for Clean Shaven, a nude video of Radhika Apte was leaked online. After being manhandled, the actress revealed how it affected her. Read more

Rahul Dravid wanted India to be the best, didn’t get senior support: Greg Chappell

Former Indian coach Greg Chappell has claimed Rahul Dravid has failed to gain support from other players in his vision to make Team India the ‘best team in the world’. Speaking on a podcast, Chappell claimed the players were focusing more on being part of the national team.

“Dravid has really invested in India to become the best team in the world. Unfortunately, not everyone on the team had the same feeling. They prefer to focus on their presence in the team. There was some resistance from some senior players because some of them were nearing the end of their careers, ”he said. Read more