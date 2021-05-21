Politics
May 21 Headlines: PM Modi warns of black fungus; Radhika Apte on Naked Video Leak and Other News
Relatives of missing people who were on a barge that sank in the Arabian Sea wait outside a mortuary at a Mumbai hospital. | Photo credit: AP
Highlights
- Scroll down for the biggest news headlines in India and around the world.
New Delhi: Friday saw a number of major developments, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the fight against COVID was long and that precautions needed to be taken against the black fungus. In addition, a ceasefire was observed in the Gaza Strip after 11 days of artillery exchange. Here are the biggest headlines of the day:
The fight against COVID-19 will be long; we must take precautions against black fungi: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday interacted with doctors, paramedics and other frontline health workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, highlighting the looming situation of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and the readiness of COVID and non-COVID hospitals. Read more
Surface case of ‘white fungus’ in India – check why it is considered more dangerous than ‘black fungus’
Four patients with white fungal infection were detected at the government-run Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) in Bihar. According to health experts, white fungal infection is considered to be more dangerous than mucormycosis because it affects the lungs as well as other parts of the body, including the nails, skin, stomach, kidneys, brain, private parts and mouth. Read more
RBI to transfer surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to central government
RBI has decided to transfer a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the central government. The decision was taken at the 589th meeting of the RBI Central Board of Directors on May 21, 2021. “With the change of the Reserve Bank’s accounting year to April-March (early July-June), Board discussed the operation of the Reserve Bank of India during the nine-month transitional period (July 2020-March 2021) and approved the annual report and accounts of the Reserve Bank for the transitional period. The Board also approved transferring a surplus of Rs 99,122 crore to the central government for the nine-month accounting period ended March 31, 2021 (July 2020-March 2021), ”RBI said. Read more
Ceasefire settles in Gaza as 11-day Israel-Hamas conflict ends
Eleven days of fighting and bloodshed ended on Friday with the entry into force of a ceasefire agreed between Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas at 2 a.m. The truce, which was “mutual and simultaneous,” was approved by the Israeli security cabinet on Thursday evening. The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip was negotiated by Egypt. US President Joe Biden hailed the truce as a “real opportunity” for lasting peace in the Middle East. Read more
Bank stocks gain 976 points at Sensex, Nifty settles at 15175
Indian stock markets finished sharply higher on Friday, led by purchases of bank stocks. positive global markets also boosted sentiment. The Sensex closed 975.62 points or 1.97% higher at 50,540.48 while the benchmark NSE Nifty50 stood at 269.25 points or 1.81% higher at 15,175.30 . Bank stocks continued their rally in the last hour of trading after a string of fourth-quarter numbers from banking giant State Bank of India, which ended up 4.33%. Nifty Bank, NSE’s banking sub-index, closed 3.82% higher. Read more
Radhika Apte opens up on her naked video leak: ‘I couldn’t get out of the house for four days’
While filming for Clean Shaven, a nude video of Radhika Apte was leaked online. After being manhandled, the actress revealed how it affected her. Read more
Rahul Dravid wanted India to be the best, didn’t get senior support: Greg Chappell
Former Indian coach Greg Chappell has claimed Rahul Dravid has failed to gain support from other players in his vision to make Team India the ‘best team in the world’. Speaking on a podcast, Chappell claimed the players were focusing more on being part of the national team.
“Dravid has really invested in India to become the best team in the world. Unfortunately, not everyone on the team had the same feeling. They prefer to focus on their presence in the team. There was some resistance from some senior players because some of them were nearing the end of their careers, ”he said. Read more
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]