The volume II of the tax amnesty criticized Said Didu, Stafsus Menkeu: later the splashed face
Liputan6.com, Jakarta – The special staff of Finance Minister Yustinus Prastowo again commented on the criticisms leveled at the government, in particular Finance Minister Sri Mulyani. tax amnesty jilid II
This time he criticized the former secretary of the Ministry of Public Enterprises (BUMN), Muhammad Said Didu, over the plan tax amnesty jilid II.
Yustinus considered Said Didu’s criticism inappropriate. The reason is that Said Didu would not even have read the draft political plan.
“I keep my reviews first, Mr. @msaid_didu. You haven’t read the draft concept, but you dared to give a rating like this. I’m afraid when it opens it will splash on his own face. We’ll discuss it at the right time, “Yustinus wrote via his personal Twitter account, @prastow., quoted Friday (5/21/2021).
One of Said Didu’s critiques was on the ever-changing lyrics of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). When Tax Amnesty I was mentioned as the last, the point is that it is currently under discussion for Volume II.
“Plan Tax Amnesty II shows that: 1) the president’s remarks have changed – in the first tax amnesty it was said to be the last time it was not. 2) there are still tax evaders, 3) the state budget is getting heavier, ”wrote Said Didu.
Said Didu in his tweet also included a link to his YouTube video titled “Why is there Jilid II tax amnesty? Empty State Treasury and Cukong Hall.
Criticism from Observers: Volume II of the Tax Amnesty Makes Taxpayers More Disobedient
Indonesia’s Center for Economic Reform Research (CORE) admits that it does not agree with President Joko Widodo’s plan to revert to Volume II of the tax amnesty. In theory, the tax amnesty should only be granted once in a lifetime.
CORE’s research director, Piter Abdullah, said that if the tax amnesty is granted repeatedly, it will lose meaning and the government’s credibility. Because the tax amnesty that aimed to increase compliance will actually make taxpayers more disobedient.
“I believe in this theory. Therefore, I strongly disagree with the Volume II tax amnesty plan,” he told merdeka.com on Friday (5/21/2021).
Meanwhile, CORE Indonesia economist Yusuf Rendy said the tax amnesty policy is often used as a form of tax reform. Because thanks to the tax amnesty program, the government can update its tax database.
“And in general, the tax amnesty is only practiced once, even if more than once, it is done over a long period,” he explained.
With the speech of TA volume II, of course, this differs from the general pattern so far, as it was only 5 years ago that the government implemented the program. At that time, the government in several campaigns made it known that this policy would no longer be implemented.
“So, indeed, the speech of TA volume II is contrary to the spirit of TA volume I at the time,” he explained.
He added that if the government’s argument that tax amnesty is now helping is the process of economic recovery, then it is grossly inappropriate. Because so far the government has been able to offer tax incentives and, in fact, that has also been done.
VAT rate
In the meantime, if you want to increase your income, you can do so, for example, by increasing the highest tax rate or by running a multi-tariff VAT program currently planned by the government. Moreover, he said, drawing lessons from the experience of Volume I of the tax amnesty, there was no significant impact on tax revenue, especially from a ratio perspective. tax.
On the justice front, too, the discourse in Tax Amnesty Volume II certainly has the potential to reduce the objectives of the policy itself. Because the obligatory pakak can think, they don’t need to be disciplined to pay or declare taxes, because there will be the next volume of tax amnesty.
“The issue of compliance, it is true that after Volume I of the TA program there was an increase in the compliance rate of taxpayers, especially non-employees, but this compliance issue can still be resolved by DGT through further scaling up efforts. tax authorities, ”he said.
Journalist: Dwi Aditya Putra
Source: Merdeka.com
