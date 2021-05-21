Pakistan has played a leading role in efforts to end Israeli atrocities against innocent and unarmed Palestinians: Fawad





ISLAMABAD, May 21 (APP): Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan is playing a leading role in efforts to end Israeli atrocities against innocent Palestinians and unarmed, who had braved the constant bombardment and bombardment of the occupying forces for over two weeks.

Interacting with foreign media here on the occasion of the Palestine Solidarity Day observed across the country at the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said Pakistan has taken a firm stand, gathered support from countries friends and represented the true feelings of Muslim Ummahs on the plight of the Palestinians Special Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) effectively.

He said the efforts had yielded the required results because a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel, calling it a success for Pakistan and its friendly countries, sincere efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians.

He said Pakistan’s response to Israeli aggression was unequivocal, as it immediately contacted the international community urging them to play a constructive role in stopping the killings of innocent Palestinians.

Sharing some government efforts to defuse the tension, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had met with the Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Mecca (Saudi Arabia) and made telephone contacts with the Saudi King, Palestinians and Turks. presidents.

In addition, he said, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted his counterparts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Palestine, Turkey, Afghanistan, China, the United States and Sudan, and discussed the situation in Palestine.

Fawad said that FM Qureshi attended the emergency meeting of OIC foreign ministers and presented the case of Palestine, issuing a strong statement condemning Israeli cruelties against the Palestinians.

The information minister said that the National Assembly of Pakistan unanimously adopted a resolution against Israel’s actions, supporting the cause of Palestine and the struggle of its people.

He said the Israeli aggression against innocent Palestinians and the sacrilege of Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of the holiest places in the world, especially during the holy month of Ramazan, was highly reprehensible.

Fawad lamented that the indiscriminate and excessive use of force by the Israeli occupation forces resulted in the martyrdom of innocent Palestinians, including women and children in Gaza and the West Bank. Such attacks go against all humanitarian standards, human rights and international law.

We strongly denounce the systematic and brutal deprivation of the right to vote, exclusion and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people, he added.

“We reject the continued practice of expanding settlements through forced evictions (of Palestinians) by the apartheid regime, which is in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention and Council Resolution 2334. United Nations Security Policy. ”

The Minister recalled the relevant resolutions presented by Pakistan to the United Nations regarding the Occupied Palestinian Territories, in particular UNSCR 271, which was adopted after the incident of the burning of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in 1969.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Palestinian cause and reaffirmed its unwavering political, diplomatic and moral support for the courageous and resilient Palestinian people.

He also called for solidarity among the Muslim Ummah to support efforts to resolve the Palestinian dispute in accordance with relevant UN and OIC resolutions.

He said Pakistan wanted Israel’s withdrawal from all occupied Arab territories, including Jerusalem, the restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people such as their right to self-determination, their right to return to Palestine and the establishment of an independent, viable and contiguous Palestinian. State, with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Responding to a question, the Minister of Information said that the foundation for Pakistan’s Palestinian policy was laid by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and now Prime Minister Imran Khan is its custodian.

He said relevant departments in Pakistan were in contact with the Palestinian embassy to expand emergency and COVID-related medical assistance to Palestine.

Responding to another question regarding Foreign Minister Qureshis’s remarks, he said suggesting that deep pockets influence the media cannot be called anti-Semitic.

On another question, Fawad said that some influential and wealthy lobbyists lack interest in resolving the issues of Palestine and Kashmir, and create obstacles in their speedy resolution.

The minister said that Pakistan has never been dictated by any country in its internal and international affairs, as it always makes decisions independently, keeping the supreme national interest.

Responding to a question, he said that Pakistan wanted peace with India and was ready to talk and initiate trade with it, but India should revert to the position of August 5, 2019 because “we cannot not move forward ignoring the situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Indians. “

