‘Failure for humanity’: rich world wants to end vaccine inequalities

ROME (Reuters) – Rich nation’s leaders and major drugmakers on Friday vowed to do more to close the surprising gap in the fight against COVID-19, with an increased flow of much-needed vaccines to poorer regions .

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference during a virtual G20 summit on the global health crisis, at Villa Pamphilj in Rome, Italy on 21 May 2021. REUTERS / Remo Casilli / Pool

Heavily funded massive vaccination campaigns are helping many wealthy countries reduce infections, but few vaccines have reached less developed countries where the virus still rages at times uncontrollably, sparking accusations of vaccine apartheid.

To date, some 1.53 billion doses have been administered worldwide, but only about 1% of them in Africa, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

We must bow our heads in shame, said South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, one of many world leaders to speak at a special Group of 20 summit on the pandemic, hosted by Italy and the United Nations. Executive Commission of the European Union.

We are in a global war against a pandemic. When you are at war and you are all allies, you must use all your weapons without hiding behind profit at the expense of lives, he added.

In their final Rome declaration, leaders called for voluntary licensing and technology transfers to boost vaccine production. But there was no consensus on a contested push by the United States and other countries for drug companies to waive valuable patents.

However, Pfizer and BioNTech have pledged to make available to the poorest countries 1 billion doses at reduced prices this year. A billion more vaccines will be provided next year, said Pfizer boss Albert Bourla.

Johnson & Johnson has pledged 200 million doses of its vaccine to COVAX, a vaccine-sharing program co-led by the WHO.

In addition, the EU has pledged € 1 billion ($ 1.2 billion) to build vaccine manufacturing centers in Africa.

As we prepare for the next pandemic, our priority must be to ensure that we all overcome the current pandemic together. We need to vaccinate the world and do it quickly, said Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has pledged $ 3 billion in aid over the next three years to help developing countries recover and has offered to create an international forum to promote equitable distribution of vaccines.

US President Joe Biden let his Vice President, Kamala Harris, speak on his behalf. His administration has backed calls from many developing countries for patent waivers, in the hopes that it would boost production and allow for more equitable distribution.

The suggestion was rejected by some European countries, who instead called for the removal of US trade barriers which they see as the main bottleneck.

SHARE DOLLARS AND DOSES

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said existing global agreements already allow countries to force companies to share their licenses in times of emergency.

She added that the EU would make a proposal to facilitate the use of these clauses and added that Europe would donate at least 100 million doses to the poorest countries by the end of the year, including 30 million each from France and Germany.

Among a host of proposals, the International Monetary Fund has suggested a $ 50 billion plan to end the pandemic by vaccinating at least 40% of all people by the end of 2021 and at least 60% by the end of 2021. the first half of 2022.

American philanthropist Bill Gates said more than 80% of the first billion shots went to rich countries, compared to 0.2% for low-income countries. If we do not close this huge gap, more people will die needlessly. There are two immediate steps countries can take: share the dollars and the doses, he said.

In their statement, world leaders stressed the importance of the so-called ACT-Accelerator, a WHO tool for distributing COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests.

However, disappointing initial expectations, the statement did not include a clear commitment to fully fund the program, which is still $ 19 billion short.

The COVAX program, which is dedicated to equitable global distribution of vaccines, was also mentioned as a way to deliver given doses to countries.

The rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines is a triumph of science, but their inequitable distribution is a failure for humanity, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus told the virtual meeting.

(1 USD = 0.8188 euros)