Politics
Turkish Mafia scandal threatens Erdogan government | Europe | News and events from the continent | DW
Turkish Mafia boss Sedat Peker is making serious accusations against key government lawmakers. He has posted five videos on YouTube in which he claims that senior politicians from the ruling AKP party in Turkey are involved in serious crimes.
The clips, which have gone viral and made headlines, claim that major lawmakers have been implicated in crimes, murders, rapes, drug trafficking and other illicit practices. Peker alleges that the Turkish government has spent the past few years protecting him from persecution, even sending him police escorts to ensure his safety.
Mafioso claims Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu informed him authorities were on his case, allowing him to flee Turkey and escape prosecution, an allegation that has put pressure on the minister considerable.
With the government having so far refused to investigate Peker’s allegations, Turkish opposition lawmakers are calling for Soylu’s resignation. But without a full investigation of the charges, no one at this point knows whether the claims are true.
Home Secretary Suleyman Soylu accused of contributing to criminal prosecution for escape
Peker, who fled abroad in January 2020, has been well known in Turkey for years. Known as a leading figure in the Turkish underworld, he has been tried on several occasions, including murder and kidnapping, and was convicted of “creating a criminal organization”.
Wishing the case would go away?
Peker’s videos have sparked heated debate in Turkey. After weeks of ignoring the accusations, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was finally forced to comment.
“It causes us great sadness to see that some nauseous and unworthy people in our country are accepting help from the Mafia,” Erdogan said this week at a cabinet meeting. “Like terrorist organizations, criminal gangs are poisonous snakes.”
Ibrahim Uslu, a political scientist at the Ankara Social Research Center (ANAR), says Erdogan’s statement came too late. “The ruling AKP party must immediately launch a parliamentary inquiry when a man who fled the country makes slanderous and insulting statements against the government.”
Uslu says the whole affair is a public relations fiasco for the government because public confidence in the judiciary and the state is already low. “The AKP should have made it clear that it is taking decisive action against criminal organizations.”
Approval rates drop
Polls show Peker’s claims affect the government’s public reputation. According to a survey by polling firm Metropoll, AKP approval ratings fell to just 27%, a 33% drop from June 2018. According to another poll, President Erdogan lost a considerable public support. The survey reveals that Erdogan now only has a 40% approval rating, putting him behind opposition mayors of Ankara and Istanbul, Mansur Yavas and Ekrem Imamoglu, respectively. Erdogan also follows nationalist opposition lawmaker Meral Aksener of the Good Party.
Delighted Erdogan supporters celebrate after 2018 election
Ibrahim Uslu says Erdogan’s poor grades are mainly the result of the country’s economic crisis and the fallout from the pandemic. “Peker’s controversial statements may not directly affect the poll results, but they will undermine public confidence in government in the long run,” Uslu says.
Baris Doster, a political scientist at the University of Marmara, believes the videos will have a more immediate impact. “AKP approval ratings will drop. It would take a miracle for the government to bounce back,” said Doster, who is sure opposition lawmakers will continue to capitalize on Peker’s claims.
An old problem
Fikri Saglar, a member of Turkey’s main opposition party CHP, says the Peker case is part of a much bigger issue. “The government has never managed to distance itself from the mafia [] Today, he reassures the government. Peker’s videos show it’s perfectly clear that the government and the Mafia are close. “
Peker’s claims are reminiscent of media reports from the 1990s, which alleged links between senior government officials and criminals. The politically motivated assassinations and the disappearance of certain individuals at that time were allegedly orchestrated by criminal organizations. Turkish media have called this dubious network a kind of “deep state”.
Mafia links?
Recently, it was discovered that several far-right mafia figures had ties to powerful government officials. In April 2020, right-wing extremist mafia leader Alaattin Cakici was released from prison due to an amnesty law. Some 90,000 detainees, including many violent criminals like Cakici, have been released as a result of the pandemic. However, jailed journalists, dissidents, and sick detainees were not.
After his release, Cakici met Devlet Bahceli, the leader of Turkey’s ultranationalist MHP party, which rules with Erdogan’s AKP party. Both Cakici and Bahceli are believed to be supporters of the Gray Wolves, a Turkish far-right organization.
