Republican Gonzalez, who voted to impeach Trump, warns of GOP ‘recipe for disaster’





CLEVELAND Representative Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump, on Friday warned that many in his party are engaged in a losing strategy by rallying around Trump’s false claim that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

I think as a party, frankly, we have to be on the side of the truth, we have to be on the bottom side, and that’s how we were going to win back the majorities in the House and the Senate and hopefully. , to the White House. 2024, Gonzalez said in a virtual forum hosted by the City Club of Cleveland.

I think continuing to perpetuate lies, especially the dangerous ones that led to the January 6 violence, is a recipe for disaster for the party, but it’s also horribly irresponsible, he added.

Gonzalez, a former NFL player who represents the 16th Congressional District of Ohios, was also one of 35 House Republicans who voted with Democrats this week to pass a bill that would create an independent commission for investigate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. The House had previously impeached Trump for his role in inciting the attack. Gonzalez already faces two main challengers, including a former Trump White House aide endorsed by the former president for his votes on both.

The Ohio Republican Party Steering Committee recently censured Gonzalez and called on him to resign. Other GOP officers who did not support Trump’s flawed claims about the last election were also punished by their colleagues, including Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who last week was ousted from her position. leader of the caucus.

During the Friday Forum, City Club CEO Dan Moulthrop pressed Gonzalez with a question from a longtime Republican activist in the Cleveland area who wanted to know how the GOP could survive as a party beholden to Trump. Gonzalez responded with a thorough review.

Sometimes when I hear us talking about the state of our party, we talk like we’ve won an election somehow, Gonzalez said. Right now my concern is trying to excommunicate our own constituents. When you are completely out of power, you should add voters, not subtract voters. So this position we find ourselves in is sort of baffling from a party point of view. Hope we can find a way to coexist, build the tent, make the tent bigger and move forward.

Moulthrop insisted further, observing that Trump had enlarged the party.

The reality within our party is that people feel about President Trump differently, Gonzalez replied. If we want to win elections in the future, there has to be room for both. If I were to excommunicate people who feel different from us [do] either side of this debate, so I think this is a losing strategy for our party.

Gonzalez noted that he frequently voted for Trump’s policies as a member of Congress. But Gonzlez’s main challengers have taken to calling him RINO, or Republican in name only, for his crackdown on Trump’s election lies.

Anthony Gonzalez has abandoned our neighborhood, he’s not coming back, Max Miller, Trump’s former aide, tweeted Thursday. I look forward to gaining the support of this district and fighting to advance President Trump’s America First agenda.

Asked by Moulthrop if all the GOP friction could result in a new party, Gonzalez played down the suggestion.

I am always skeptical of third parties, he said. They usually don’t work and can be a bit of a nuisance at times.

