Public opinion will turn the tide in Palestinian crisis: Prime Minister Imran Khan





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaking to the nation on the ongoing Palestinian crisis in Islamabad on May 21, 2021. – Geo News screenshot

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that it was the voice of thousands of people around the world that would turn the tide in the Palestinian crisis.

“We now have the power of social media. Public opinion is changing [in favour of Palestinians]”, He declared in a video message broadcast on television.

He paid tribute to the nation for raising its voice for the Palestinian cause in today’s protests and for the way it called for the oppression that Palestinians must face.

“Since the creation of Israel, Pakistan has always had the same position in agreement with our leader Quaid-e-Azam, it is a grave injustice to the Palestinians,” he said.

He said Pakistan has always stood with the Palestinians.

“I was in Masjid-e-Nabvi when I discovered that when people were praying on the night of the 27 [of Ramadan, at Al-Aqsa mosque], the Israeli police attacked them, ”the prime minister said, adding that he also learned, unfortunately, how Palestinians were being evicted from their homes.

The prime minister also referred to the bombing of Gaza by the Israeli army – which he called one of the most powerful forces in the world – which resulted in the deaths of dozens of children.

He said the next day he met with the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and urged him to raise the issue through the platform and also stressed the need to highlight the issue at the United Nations.

“When I arrived in Pakistan, I also spoke to King Salman about the oppression of the Palestinians and what happened in Al-Aqsa, and how we need to raise our voices for it.

“Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called me and he said the same, as did Mahathir Mohamad of Malaysia,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said.

He said he then spoke to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and told him that the entire Muslim world, and all those countries that advocate justice, are on the side of the Palestinians.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said he instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to raise the issue at the United Nations and the OIC “and that he had done very well to point this out”.

“I am witnessing a very welcoming sign that world public opinion is changing,” he said, adding that he had never before seen criticism from western quarters in their media, newspapers or their politicians in the past when the Israeli oppression against the Palestinians would continue unchallenged.

“Instead, it would appear that Israel is being subjected to cruelty,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said it was for the first time now that Western media, newspapers and politicians had started to criticize Israel.

“A big reason for this is social media. If the mainstream media censors it, social media is now a force to be reckoned with. And with that, I see global public opinion changing,” he said. he declares.

The Prime Minister drew a parallel with the South African regime of 30 years ago, which discriminated on ethnic grounds and did not consider Africans and Asians to be equal citizens. Major world powers supported the regime, he said, but later, when public opinion shifted, world powers joined together to pressure South Africa to grant all equal rights citizens.

He said he foresaw the same to happen with Palestine, where there will be public pressure on Israel to grant Palestinians their rights.

“InshaAllah, the day will come when the Palestinians will have their own country, a just settlement, and live as equal citizens. We pray that that day will come soon,” the prime minister said.

Al-Aqsa stormed again

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s video message came because even after a declared truce between Israel and Palestinian groups, Israeli forces stormed the compound of Al-Aqsa Mosque after Friday prayers, much like them. did so on May 10 when the violence first escalated.

Israeli forces fired tear gas and rubber bullets at worshipers who remained after Friday prayers to celebrate the truce.

Israel-Hamas ceasefire comes into effect

A long-awaited ceasefire between Israel and Hamas that rules the Palestinian Gaza Strip officially went into effect at 2:00 a.m. Friday morning (11:00 p.m. GMT Thursday).

Only celebratory gunfire was heard in the streets of Gaza, AFP reporters said, as the truce went into effect three hours after the decision was taken by Netanyahu’s cabinet.

Israel has announced a ceasefire to end an 11-day military operation in the Gaza Strip.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Thursday that his security cabinet unilaterally approved Egypt’s ceasefire proposal.

“Political leaders stressed that the reality on the ground will be what will determine the future of the campaign,” the statement said.

The Egyptian mediation decision came as the Israeli prime minister was under increased pressure from the United States to stop the offensive.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad also confirmed the ceasefire in statements.

“It’s the euphoria of victory,” senior Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya said in front of a crowd of thousands of Palestinians who gathered in the streets to celebrate.

