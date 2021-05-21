Leaks Show DC Cops Justify Aggressive Protest Tactics: Expert | Black Lives Matter news





Documents obtained by Al Jazeera appear to show that the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) in Washington, DC, used a training document to justify an aggressive police response to leftist protests and legal observers, according to experts.

The Babuk ransomware group stole the documents from the MPD several weeks ago and demanded a $ 1 million bounty for their return. MPD did not pay, which led to their flight.

The documents include a PowerPoint training presentation from January 2019 hacked by an MPD intelligence officer titled First Amendment Training Presentation.

The majority of the presentation features images from a myriad of left-wing groups, causes and protests, including Antifa, environmentalists, the Women’s March and more. There are also footage of police in riot gear responding to these protests.

It depicts a network of direct action movements that become [m]is more violent, less passive and focuses more violently on law enforcement.

The content of this is what was typical in the late 1990s, early 2000s, of describing protest activity in a way that warrants an aggressive police response, non-program member Michael German Brennan Center for Justices Liberty and National Security Program supporter and former FBI special agent, told Al Jazeera.

Even the images they have are mostly pretty aggressive police responses, rather than acknowledging that the vast majority of First Amendment protests are entirely peaceful, German said.

It is impossible to know what was said on the presentation slides. However, the notes on some of the slides present parts from the point of view of intelligence officers.

Antifas moral compass

On a slide titled Antifa, the officer wrote: This group is by far the most violent we have encountered in years. As you all know during President Trump’s inauguration, this was the group [sic] destroyed property, assaulted any Trump supporter they met to include the elderly.

The text apparently refers to January 20, 2017, when DC witnessed widespread protests from various groups, including Antifa, a decentralized and amorphous group of far-left individuals known for its violent altercations with far-right groups.

Protesters protesting against then-President Donald Trump take cover as they are pepper sprayed by police on the sidelines of the inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20, 2017 [File: Adrees Latif/Reuters]The day was marked by material damage and violent clashes between demonstrators. Hundreds of anti-Trump protesters have been arrested and more than 200 people have been charged, including independent journalists. Many face up to 70 years in prison. The majority of these charges were dropped in July 2018.

They have no moral compass as to who they are talking to, the slide says.

I never knew law enforcement was supposed to determine the morality of a group, rather than whether they were breaking the law, German said.

German also questioned Antifa’s qualification as the most violent group. I don’t think that’s empirically true, it’s definitely not based on any sort of empirical analysis.

German concluded: I think this training in 2019 would help understand why the police response to the Black Lives Matter protests has been so aggressive and violent, as they are trained to believe that a First Amendment protest is a threat.

Umbrella group

The slides also mention doctors and legal observers as part of umbrella protest groups. A slide titled Legal Observers shows people wearing light green hats, a feature of the National Lawyers Guilds (NLG) Legal Observer Program.

The program is designed to allow people to express their political views as fully as possible without unconstitutional disruption or police interference during protests, according to the GNL website.

NLG legal observers in Seattle, where several streets are blocked in what has become the occupied Capitol Hill protest zone, which has drawn contempt from then-President Donald Trump on Sunday, June 28, 2020 [File: Elaine Thompson/AP Photo]The slide seems to suggest that legal observers are aware of impending illegal activity.

In the past, just before illegal activity took place, observers appear and put on their hats, the notes say.

During the DNC in Los Angeles, I saw them put on their hats just before the protesters started throwing stones at the police, the officer wrote in first person, the only time this happened in the presentation.

The author appears to be referring to the 2000 Democratic National Convention in Las Vegas, which saw sometimes violent protests.

Maggie Ellinger-Locke, chair of the NLG mass defense committee that oversees the legal observer program, told Al Jazeera that learning about it was unsettling, but not surprising. There is a long history of law enforcement attacks on NLG.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee speaks at a press conference in Washington, DC on April 2, 2021 [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]Ellinger-Locke explained that legal observers observe police actions with people voicing their First Amendment rights, she explained.

We are here just to observe the protest, not to participate in it ourselves, Ellinger-Locke said. I would say that this clearly misrepresents the role of the legal observer.

Brian Levin, director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino, and a former officer in the New York Police Department, was more forgiving.

DC is a bit of a different oasis, when it comes to extremism, or even public protests, Levin said. He noted that Trump had been in power for two years at that time, during which time Republicans controlled Congress. As such, people were more likely to protest right-wing Republican policies.

The leftist protests were what they saw on the ground, Levin said. This is also where intelligence gathering and dissemination took place during this last administration.

Levin noted that agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security played down white nationalist threats and that the MPD would likely have relied on these agencies for intelligence.

Still, it’s difficult to review the documents without thinking about the events of January 6, 2021, when pro-Trump rioters attempted to prevent a joint session of Congress from certifying President Joe Bidens’ electoral victory.

Another round of leaked intelligence briefings Jan. 12-21 on a perceived threat of yet another insurgency on Capitol Hill raises questions about law enforcement’s familiarity with far-right and anti-government groups.

They focus on Operation Stormbreaker, described on January 19 as maps released by Boogaloo Bois that appear to show priority target areas, timelines, and armed anti-government group teams.

A January 20 briefing says it appears the card is not from Telegram but from an unknown QAnon channel that has been the subject of an FBI investigation. No threat materialized.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump gather at the West Entrance of the Capitol during a Stop the Steal protest outside the Capitol Building in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021 [File: Stephanie Keith/Reuters]Levin warned the leak did not provide full context for the MPD training material, but looking in the rearview mirror for a bit, it appears police failed to take advantage of the growing threat posed by the far right. .

In January 2019, white supremacists killed an anti-racist protester in Charlottesville, Virginia, and massacred 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pa., Among other acts of violence.

MPD did not respond to Al Jazeeras’ request for comment.

Ellinger-Locke expressed a similar concern about the lack of focus on the far right.

They are not about white supremacists and I really think that lays bare the bias that MPD has directed against people exercising their First Amendment rights, Ellinger-Locke concluded.

