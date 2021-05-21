Congress spokesman Pawan Khera takes the opposite view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says can PM tears wipe away the pain of people who have lost their loved ones?





New Delhi, May 21:On Friday, Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became emotional while addressing frontline workers in his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi, asking them if he was shedding tears of guilt today, that Will he wash away the pain of those who have lost their loved ones? Addressing a press conference here, Congressman Pawan Khera said: “If the Prime Minister sheds tears of guilt today, will he wash away the pain and tears of those who have lost their loved ones? ” India News | PM Modi interacts with frontline workers and praises Varanasi for fighting COVID-19 “People’s relentless tears are more important than those of the prime minister,” Khera added. The Congress spokesperson was responding to a question at a press conference to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Earlier today, the prime minister became emotional as he practically addressed frontline workers, including doctors, nurses and hospital staff, in Varanasi, as he expressed his condolences for those who have succumbed to the dreaded virus. Modi also praised the doctors, nurses, technicians and room boys engaged in the fight against COVID-19 in its second deadly wave. He also praised the efforts of the ambulance drivers in Varanasi. Congresswoman Radhika Khera said in a tweet: “To overcome challenges, Modiji’s weapons -“ tears. ”Make people cry every day and then shed crocodile tears on television. “ (The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 21, 2021 at 6:44 p.m. IST. For more information and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle , connect to our website latestly.com).







