About the concussion 75 KPK employees, PKS politicians: Pak Jokowi’s action expected

JAKARTA – PDP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Mardani Ali Sera urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to concretely resolve the controversy – PDP Prosperous Justice Party (PKS) Chairman Mardani Ali Sera urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to concretely resolve the controversy inactivation of 75 employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) those who did not pass the national insight test. Mardani estimated that there is currently a weakening of the KPK in the form of the elimination of 75 KPK employees. If this problem is not verified, there is concern that there is another attack. Mardani also reminded President Jokowi that eradicating corruption is a mandate for reform. This was transmitted by Mardani via his Twitter account on Friday (5/21/2021). “We must resist the weakening of the KPK. And if Pak Jokowi loves the country, then the weakening of the Corruption Eradication Commission must be stopped in the form of the expulsion of 75 of these employees. Pak Jokowi’s action is expected. If now is allowed out there Eradicating corruption is our reform mandate, “Mardani wrote as quoted by Antara from the timeline of his Twitter account, @MardaniAliSera, Friday (5/21/2021). Mardani’s tweet was responded to by numerous comments from Twitter users, aka netizens. There are those who support, not a few also criticize Mardani. Account owner @lelakimusaja questioned the significance of Mardani’s tweet. Indeed, the resident of Jokowi issued a statement regarding 75 KPK employees. “Pak Jokowi has already issued a statement regarding the 75 people. Let the KPK mechanism carry out the instructions. No need to be loud, Tue … that’s good, yeee,” tweeted @lelakimusaja.Also read: Heroic Moments of Paspampres Throwing Weapons at Israeli Mossad Agents This is different from the opinion of @ ArmiSatria8 who admitted that he was surprised that there had not been a full scale demonstration on corruption. “I also wonder why so far there have been no major anti-corruption protests …? On the other hand, there may be protests with millions of people … This corruption has- has it won over the real enemy of the Republic of Indonesia since the colonial era … “he tweeted. As previously reported, Jokowi made a statement regarding the controversy over the fate of 75 KPK employees who failed the National Interview Test (TWK). According to Jokowi, TWK was not used as the sole basis for graduation to become ASN. The results of the KPK National Employee Insight Test should be used as input data for KPK improvement steps. Both for individuals and for KPK institutions. “It is not immediately used as a basis to fire 75 KPK employees who did not pass the test,” he said at a press conference on Monday, May 17, 2021.

