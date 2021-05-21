The vaccination effort needs Donald Trump





Steven P. Grossman is Professor to Dean Julius Isaacson at the University of Baltimore School of Law. This was written for the Baltimore Sun.

Reports are now appearing almost daily of people rejecting COVID-19 vaccines. The inability of large segments of the population to get vaccinated threatens the collective immunity that healthcare professionals see as the best way to stop the spread of the virus. But there is an obvious solution.

The majority of Americans who have indicated that they do not want to be vaccinated are Republicans. A recent Quinnipiac University poll reported that 45% of Republicans said they had no intention of getting the vaccine. Other polls universally detail that most Republicans still view Donald Trump favorably. A report in The Hill, for example, put that figure at 81%. So think how close we could get to collective immunity if Trump could be persuaded to urge his supporters to vaccinate.

It should be in his alley. He can do it without ever leaving Mar-a-Lago. Play nine holes, then get interviewed on Newsmax. He can take credit for the existence and rapid development of vaccines. Sure, he’ll get a lot more credit than he deserves, but unlike many other claims he’s made, he probably deserves some credit for it.

We know the former president struggles to empathize, but it doesn’t have to be here. Taking these vaccines, he can say, will make America great again! Contrary to his suggestion to inject disinfectant or take drugs that weren’t (and still are) unproven or outright refuted for COVID treatment, this time Trump actually has the science behind him. While that’s a different dynamic for him, Trump can actually make an argument that is consistent with the facts. He does not have to deny the facts, to distort them or to invent them.

Vaccinating the population will allow states and localities to open up faster and more fully. This ties in perfectly with Trumps calling for relaxed mask requirements and other virus protections. (You might remember him telling the Michigan Patriots to take back their state last year, as they marched armed to the teeth to the State Capitol, while some planned to kidnap the governor. .)

Trump can make special appeals to some of his special followers. The folks at QAnon can be told that the government is engaged in a reverse conspiracy, something like: The swamp dwellers of the Centers for Disease Control and the Biden administration know that if they advocate taking the vaccine, the loving whites freedom will not take it. , continuing the plan to replace them with people of color, including undocumented immigrants, when freedom lovers die. The best way to avoid this is to take the vaccine.

If he were to be allowed to come back to Twitter, it’s not that hard to imagine a series of tweets from @DonaldTrump such as:

TAKE THE VACCINE! The big lie perpetuated by fake news is that we don’t want to take it. The virus is real. I never called it a hoax.

Or: The way to stop the virus from China is to take the TRUMP VACCINE !!!!

Now I know Trump is working to defeat all the Republican politicians who voted to impeach him, who denied that the election was stolen, who refused to change the votes or reduce the votes that were actually cast or who are stupid enough to believe that they are expressing an opinion that differs from his own.

It’s still a slam dunk for him.

Mr. Trump: You developed the cure for COVID. Take the credit you deserve. Please urge your supporters to help themselves and help us by taking the vaccine and to avoid becoming spreaders of the virus. Really.

